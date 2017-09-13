Get on your bike! Eight statistics that show why you should cycle to work

“Nothing compares to the simple pleasure of riding a bike,” said John F. Kennedy – a man who knew his fair share about life's simple pleasures. But there's more to cycling than just the joys of a good ride, as these statistics prove ...
1. Cycling to work lowers your risk of an early death
That's the conclusion of a major study, conducted by the University of Glasgow and published this summer in the British Medical Journal.
The study's authors tracked the health of more than a quarter of a million people over five years and recorded 37 deaths among regular cyclists. In comparison, the researchers said that 63 would have died if they had all commuted by car or public transport.
They also noted that while walking to work offered a smaller benefit than cycling: commuting by foot lowered the risk of early death by 27pc.
2. Every hour spent cycling adds an hour to your life
Not only does cycling help you avoid an early death, it also adds to your longevity. David Spiegelhalter, the Winton Professor of Risk at Cambridge University, has estimated that, on average, every hour we spend cycling adds an hour to our lives.
Hence why middle aged cyclists have a life expectancy that's two years above the norm.
3. Cycling's carbon footprint is less than a tenth of a car's ...
Carbon footprints aren't the easiest things to calculate, so the exact figures here need to be taken with at least some degree of caution – but almost all studies agree that when you take into account manufacture, maintenance, and fuel, cycling is more eco friendly than other forms of transport.
A major 2013 study by the European Cyclists Federation estimated that a car belches out 271g of carbon dioxide per kilometre of travel, whereas a bike emits just 21g.
Makes sense, doesn't it?
4. ... and it's ten times cheaper, too
Some fairly involved number crunching by Cycle Scheme estimated the average annual cost of cycling to work is £396 – which compares favourably to commuting by train (£625) and private car (£3727).
5. The number of cyclists rises and cycling deaths or serious injuries fall
It's known as the 'safety in numbers' hypothesis. Essentially, the more people who cycle, the safer they are.
A number of stats seem to bear this out. For example, in Copenhagen between 1995 and 2006, trips by bike increased by 44pc, yet the number of cyclists killed or seriously injured dropped by 60pc.
Closer to home, in England between 2000 and 2008, serious bicycle injuries declined by 12pc; the number of bicycle trips made in London doubled.
The theory behind this is that as more people take to the roads by bike, other road users adapt accordingly. Local and government bodies are also more likely to spend money improving cycling infrastructure if it caters for more people.
6. On average, cyclists take one fewer sickness days every year
Saving the economy £83m a year. And talking of saving ...
7. Cycling saves the NHS billions of pounds
One recent study undertaken by Transport for London found that if Londoners capital cycled (or walked) for just 20 minutes a day, they would ease the burden on the NHS by £1.7 billion.
Researchers estimated that over a period of 25 years, there would be 85,000 fewer treatments for hip fractures in the capital alone.
8. Middle aged men who cycle are 30pc less likely to suffer from impotence
A Harvard study found the positive correlation among men over the age of 50 who cycled for at least three hours a week.
What extra motivation could you need?