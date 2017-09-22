BoJack Horseman season 5 confirmed by Netflix, episode 1 script already written

BoJack Horseman has been renewed for a fifth season mere weeks after its fourth was unveiled on Netflix.

The streaming service announced the adult animation's return on Twitter in a witty clip showing BoJack learn the news in a text from a contact he's named 'clingy netflix exec.'

Created by comedian Raphael Bob-Waksberg, BoJack Horseman follows a titular self-loathing horse (voiced by Will Arnett) struggling to find purpose in life 20 years after starring in a successful sitcom.



On Thursday (21 September). Arnett shared a photo of what appears to be a script from the future season suggesting the fate of Bob-Waksberg's show has been certain for a while.



Voice cast Amy Sedaris (Princess Carolyn), Aaron Paul (Todd), Alison Brie (Diane) and Paul F. Tompkins (Mr. Peanut Butter) are all expected to return.

The series failed to gain acclaim when season one first debuted in 2014, but over time, the show has evolved into one of Netflix's most beloved hits.

It's considered one of the several shows that can be attributed to the recent rise of seralised, adult cartoons alongside Rick and Morty and Archer.

You can catch up with the first four seasons of BoJack Horseman on Netflix now.