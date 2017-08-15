Conor McGregor’s height, reach, weight and record: His essential stats ahead of his fight with Floyd Mayweather

Conor McGregor is widely expected to suffer an ignominious defeat when he makes his professional boxing debut against Floyd Mayweather in less than two weeks time at the T-Mobile Arena.
But the very fact that McGregor will be sharing a ring with Mayweather at all is testament to the Irishman’s extraordinary public profile and popularity – not to mention his outrageous talent.
McGregor may be a boxing novice but he is the first truly global superstar to emerge from the sport of mixed martial arts (MMA) and he has arguably transcended even the UFC itself.
He is the only simultaneous multi-divisional champion in the UFC’s history and now has a chance – albeit slim – of shooting straight to the top of another sport.
Here, we run through some of the Irishman’s essential stats.
How old is McGregor?
The Irishman turned 29 on July 14. He is 11-years younger than Mayweather, who celebrated his 40th birthday in February.
What is his height and reach?
McGregor stands 5 ft 9 in tall, meaning he boasts a one inch height advantage over Mayweather.
He has a reach of 74 in, giving him a 2 in reach advantage.
What is his professional MMA record?
McGregor’s MMA record stands at 24 fights, 21 wins and three defeats. 18 of his victories have come via knockout, one via submission and just two by decision (Max Holloway and Nate Diaz, both unanimous).
Date, Event, Opponent, Result, Decision, Round, Time.
- Nov 12, 2016 UFC 205: Alvarez vs. McGregor Eddie Alvarez Win KO/TKO 2 3:04
- Aug 20, 2016 UFC 202: Diaz vs. McGregor 2 Nate Diaz Win Decision - Majority 5 5:00
- Mar 5, 2016 UFC 196: McGregor vs. Diaz Nate Diaz Loss Submission (rear naked choke) 2 4:12
- Dec 12, 2015 UFC 194: Aldo vs. McGregor Jose Aldo Win KO/TKO 1 0:13
- Jul 11, 2015 UFC 189: Mendes vs. McGregor Chad Mendes Win KO/TKO 2 4:57
- Jan 18, 2015 UFC Fight Night: McGregor vs. Siver Dennis Siver Win KO/TKO 2 1:54
- Sep 27, 2014 UFC 178: Johnson vs. Cariaso Dustin Poirier Win KO/TKO 1 1:46
- Jul 19, 2014 UFC Fight Night 46: McGregor vs. Brandao Diego Brandao Win KO/TKO 1 4:05
- Aug 17, 2013 UFC Fight Night 26: Shogun vs. Sonnen Max Holloway Win Decision - Unanimous 3 5:00
- Apr 6, 2013 UFC on FUEL TV 9: Mousasi vs. Latifi Marcus Brimage Win KO/TKO 1 1:07
- Dec 31, 2012 CWFC 51: Cage Warriors Fighting Championship 51 Ivan Buchinger Win KO 1 3:40
- Jun 2, 2012 CWFC 47: Cage Warriors Fighting Championship 47 Dave Hill Win Submission (Rear Naked Choke) 2 4:10
- Feb 18, 2012 CWFC 45: Cage Warriors Fighting Championship 45 Steve O'Keefe Win KO 1 1:33
- Sep 8, 2011 CWFC: Fight Night 2 Aaron Jahnsen Win KO 1 3:29
- Jun 11, 2011 CG 2: Clash of the Giants Artur Sowinski Win KO 2 -
- Apr 16, 2011 IFC: Immortal Fighting Championship 4 Paddy Doherty Win KO 1 0:04
- Mar 12, 2011 CC 8: Fields vs. Redmond Mike Wood Win KO 1 0:16
- Feb 12, 2011 CFC: Chaos Fighting Championship 8 Hugh Brady Win KO 1 2:31
- Nov 27, 2010 CWFC 39: The Uprising Joseph Duffy Loss Submission (Arm Triangle) 1 0:38
- Oct 9, 2010 CFC: Chaos Fighting Championship 7 Connor Dillon Win TKO 1 4:22
- Dec 12, 2008 K.O.: The Fight Before Christmas Stephen Bailey Win TKO 1 1:22
- Jun 28, 2008 COT 3: Cage of Truth Artemji Sitenkov Loss Submission (Kneebar) 1 0:30
- May 3, 2008 Cage Rage: Contenders: Ireland vs. Belgium Mo Taylor Win TKO 1 -
- Mar 8, 2008 COT 2: Cage of Truth Gary Morris Win TKO (Punches) 2 –
And what is his professional boxing record?
He doesn’t have one! McGregor will be making his professional boxing debut when he fights Mayweather on August 26.
What is his fighting style?
McGregor is known primarily as a striker, with the vast majority of his victories coming standing up rather than down on the ground. He began his MMA career as a gifted counter-puncher but has since adopted a far more aggressive style. He fights out of the southpaw stance, but frequently switches to a conventional stance much to the chagrin of his opponents.
His pull-back left-hand counter is widely acknowledged as the most dangerous weapon in his arsenal, if not the whole of the UFC.
What Championships has he won?
McGregor first shot to prominence by winning the Cage Warriors Fighting Championship Featherweight and Lightweight titles.
In the Ultimate Fighting Championship, McGregor has previously held the UFC Interim Featherweight Championship and UFC Featherweight Championship belts. He currently holds the UFC Lightweight Championship belt.
And what awards has he won?
Several. He has twice won the UFC’s Fight of the Night bonus for his two bouts against Nate Diaz. He has won the Knockout of the Night bonus once – for his victory over Marcus Brimage – and the Performance of the Nighr bonus six times (for his wins over Diego Brandão, Dustin Poirier, Dennis Siver, Chad Mendes, José Aldo and Eddie Alvarez).
He has been named the Fighter of the Year by Bleacher Report, ESPN, Fox Sports, MMA Junkie and Sherdog.
In 2016, he was named RTÉ Sports Person of the Year, awarded to the Irish sportsperson judged to have achieved the most that year. Previous winners include Barry McGuigan, Sonia O'Sullivan, Roy Keane, Brian O’Driscoll and Rory McIlroy.
What are the odds on McGregor to beat Mayweather?
McGregor heads into the fight as a rank outsider. More information on his odds can be found here.
And how much money will he make from the fight?
A fair old chunk. More information on how much he stands to earn as well as his career earnings can be found here.