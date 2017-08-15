Conor McGregor’s height, reach, weight and record: His essential stats ahead of his fight with Floyd Mayweather

Conor McGregor is widely expected to suffer an ignominious defeat when he makes his professional boxing debut against Floyd Mayweather in less than two weeks time at the T-Mobile Arena.

But the very fact that McGregor will be sharing a ring with Mayweather at all is testament to the Irishman’s extraordinary public profile and popularity – not to mention his outrageous talent.

McGregor may be a boxing novice but he is the first truly global superstar to emerge from the sport of mixed martial arts (MMA) and he has arguably transcended even the UFC itself.

He is the only simultaneous multi-divisional champion in the UFC’s history and now has a chance – albeit slim – of shooting straight to the top of another sport.

Here, we run through some of the Irishman’s essential stats.

How old is McGregor?

The Irishman turned 29 on July 14. He is 11-years younger than Mayweather, who celebrated his 40th birthday in February.

What is his height and reach?

McGregor stands 5 ft 9 in tall, meaning he boasts a one inch height advantage over Mayweather.

He has a reach of 74 in, giving him a 2 in reach advantage.

What is his professional MMA record?

McGregor’s MMA record stands at 24 fights, 21 wins and three defeats. 18 of his victories have come via knockout, one via submission and just two by decision (Max Holloway and Nate Diaz, both unanimous).

Nov 12, 2016 UFC 205: Alvarez vs. McGregor Eddie Alvarez Win KO/TKO 2 3:04

Win KO/TKO 2 3:04 Aug 20, 2016 UFC 202: Diaz vs. McGregor 2 Nate Diaz Win Decision - Majority 5 5:00

Win Decision - Majority 5 5:00 Mar 5, 2016 UFC 196: McGregor vs. Diaz Nate Diaz Loss Submission (rear naked choke) 2 4:12

Loss Submission (rear naked choke) 2 4:12 Dec 12, 2015 UFC 194: Aldo vs. McGregor Jose Aldo Win KO/TKO 1 0:13

Win KO/TKO 1 0:13 Jul 11, 2015 UFC 189: Mendes vs. McGregor Chad Mendes Win KO/TKO 2 4:57

Win KO/TKO 2 4:57 Jan 18, 2015 UFC Fight Night: McGregor vs. Siver Dennis Siver Win KO/TKO 2 1:54

Win KO/TKO 2 1:54 Sep 27, 2014 UFC 178: Johnson vs. Cariaso Dustin Poirier Win KO/TKO 1 1:46

Win KO/TKO 1 1:46 Jul 19, 2014 UFC Fight Night 46: McGregor vs. Brandao Diego Brandao Win KO/TKO 1 4:05

Win KO/TKO 1 4:05 Aug 17, 2013 UFC Fight Night 26: Shogun vs. Sonnen Max Holloway Win Decision - Unanimous 3 5:00

Win Decision - Unanimous 3 5:00 Apr 6, 2013 UFC on FUEL TV 9: Mousasi vs. Latifi Marcus Brimage Win KO/TKO 1 1:07

Win KO/TKO 1 1:07 Dec 31, 2012 CWFC 51: Cage Warriors Fighting Championship 51 Ivan Buchinger Win KO 1 3:40

Win KO 1 3:40 Jun 2, 2012 CWFC 47: Cage Warriors Fighting Championship 47 Dave Hill Win Submission (Rear Naked Choke) 2 4:10

Win Submission (Rear Naked Choke) 2 4:10 Feb 18, 2012 CWFC 45: Cage Warriors Fighting Championship 45 Steve O'Keefe Win KO 1 1:33

Win KO 1 1:33 Sep 8, 2011 CWFC: Fight Night 2 Aaron Jahnsen Win KO 1 3:29

Win KO 1 3:29 Jun 11, 2011 CG 2: Clash of the Giants Artur Sowinski Win KO 2 -

Win KO 2 - Apr 16, 2011 IFC: Immortal Fighting Championship 4 Paddy Doherty Win KO 1 0:04

Win KO 1 0:04 Mar 12, 2011 CC 8: Fields vs. Redmond Mike Wood Win KO 1 0:16

Win KO 1 0:16 Feb 12, 2011 CFC: Chaos Fighting Championship 8 Hugh Brady Win KO 1 2:31

Win KO 1 2:31 Nov 27, 2010 CWFC 39: The Uprising Joseph Duffy Loss Submission (Arm Triangle) 1 0:38

Loss Submission (Arm Triangle) 1 0:38 Oct 9, 2010 CFC: Chaos Fighting Championship 7 Connor Dillon Win TKO 1 4:22

Win TKO 1 4:22 Dec 12, 2008 K.O.: The Fight Before Christmas Stephen Bailey Win TKO 1 1:22

Win TKO 1 1:22 Jun 28, 2008 COT 3: Cage of Truth Artemji Sitenkov Loss Submission (Kneebar) 1 0:30

Loss Submission (Kneebar) 1 0:30 May 3, 2008 Cage Rage: Contenders: Ireland vs. Belgium Mo Taylor Win TKO 1 -

Win TKO 1 - Mar 8, 2008 COT 2: Cage of Truth Gary Morris Win TKO (Punches) 2 –

And what is his professional boxing record?

He doesn’t have one! McGregor will be making his professional boxing debut when he fights Mayweather on August 26.

What is his fighting style?

McGregor is known primarily as a striker, with the vast majority of his victories coming standing up rather than down on the ground. He began his MMA career as a gifted counter-puncher but has since adopted a far more aggressive style. He fights out of the southpaw stance, but frequently switches to a conventional stance much to the chagrin of his opponents.

His pull-back left-hand counter is widely acknowledged as the most dangerous weapon in his arsenal, if not the whole of the UFC.

