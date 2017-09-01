Cycling magazine apologises for 'idiotic' caption about female cyclist

A cycling magazine has apologised for publishing an ‘idiotic’ caption about a female cyclist.

Cycling Weekly used the caption “token attractive woman” for a photo included in a feature on Hinckley Cycling Race Club in Leicestershire.

Editor Simon Richardson said the caption was written by a member of the sub-editing team during the magazine's production process and was missed before it went to print.

“In this week’s issue of Cycling Weekly we published a regular Ride With feature with the Hinckley Cycling Race Club,” he wrote in a statement.

“Unfortunately during the magazine’s production process a member of the sub-editing team decided to write an idiotic caption on a photo of one of the female members of the club.”

WTF is that?!?! That is disgusting. Way to promote women cycling guys, NOT. #idiots — Anne Renshaw (@Annelovesthegym) August 31, 2017

It ignores the lady's achievements (and all women), proves there's a long way to go to get equality. — Carlos Fandango (@Chapeau_Velo) August 31, 2017

unfortunately it's endemic, we aren't taken seriously in "traditionally" male pursuits... — Harri Golightly (@harri_golightly) September 1, 2017

He added the caption was “neither funny nor representative of the way we feel or approach our work”.

The statement continued: “Sadly in the rush to get the magazine finished it was missed by other members of the team and eventually sent to print.

“We would like to apologise unreservedly to the rider in the photograph, the Hinckley CRC and all our readers.

“This appalling lack of judgement by an individual is just that, and not a reflection of the culture in the CW office.”