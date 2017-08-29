Don't let Chris Hoy put you off Lycra, chaps - here's how to exercise with your dignity intact

In the genteel village of Ashtead you see them in droves; men of a certain age, shoehorned into lycra, lumps and bulges protruding at alarming angles. They don’t care. After a latte and a slice of cake at the near-iconic Bike Beans cycling café, off they pedal into the Surrey Hills on road bikes worth more than most cars.

The MAMIL (Middle Aged Man in Lycra) is on the rise in these environs, made famous by the Olympic cycling course; in fact, if numbers continue to increase, he may well start to displace that other indigenous Surrey species, the golfer.

This population boom has been largely driven by two factors: Chris Hoy and Bradley Wiggins, the ultimate MAMIL totems. Yet this week, after a long weekend puffing up and down Box Hill, many of their acolytes may be looking in the mirror forlornly, wondering if their hero worship and high-speed sprints have been in vain. The reason? Chief MAMIL, Hoy has dissed his devotees.

In a style column (and apparent irony oversight) for GQ magazine, the 14st Lycra-wearing Olympian declared that skin-tight fluorescent sportswear “generally looks awful on pretty much anyone heavier than eight stone and with more than five per cent body aerodynamic fat.”

He poured particular scorn on men in white cycling shorts, which are “terribly unflattering”, making the nether regions, when viewed full frontal, “look like a percentage sign”. Instead, he advises that the average amateur stick to ‘understated’ and ‘smart’ fabrics and mix-and-match items.

To a degree, he has a point; my brother-in-law is a fanatical cyclist who spends more time on two wheels than he does on two feet. He lives in Lycra and, as a result, I'm often not sure where to look.

But this Lycra backlash should not put men of a certain age off the pursuit of fitness and the thrill of the open road. In fact, a new study reported yesterday suggests it is middle-aged men who might benefit from reaching for the the elastic polyurethane, the most.

Norwegian researchers at Oslo University Hospital tracked 2,000 men aged between 40 and 60, who were recruited in the 1970s and had their fitness tested every seven years, and discovered that even couch potatoes who got in shape were less likely to suffer a stroke over the next three decades than those who had been fit but had stopped working out.

