Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor's entourages warned of their conduct ahead of Las Vegas showdown

Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor’s entourages have been reminded of their behaviour ahead of Saturday’s superfight at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The pair have both been in hot water with the authorities in the past over the company they keep, with McGregor paying a fine of $25,000 to the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) earlier this year after throwing plastic bottles at UFC rival Nate Diaz in a chaotic press conference.

Mayweather meanwhile has also found himself appearing in front of the NSAC during his career, with the most recent incident being in 2014, and both men’s entourages clashed during the recent worldwide press tour.

“It wouldn't be in [Mayweather and McGregor's] best interest to put their hands on each other, and they both know that,” NSAC chief Bob Bennett told Sky Sports.

“Both of them are professionals that know the repercussions from inappropriate behaviour. I don't expect either one of them to get into any physical altercation. They are supreme athletes that know the rules and regulations.”

The pair will come to face-to-face ahead of Saturday’s fight for the first time since the final press conference in London last month on Wednesday at the pre-fight press conference.