Here’s how to destroy the ‘indestructible’ new five pound note - using science

The new five pound note was touted as being ‘considerably more durable’ by the Bank of England – and it can survive a laundry cycle.

But the notes can be destroyed, a Nottingham University professor has shown – although you probably shouldn’t try it at home.

Sir Martin Poliakoff said he was ‘immediately challenged’ when the Bank of England announced that the new note was much tougher.

In a YouTube video he showed off that the new note is not indestructible – and was able to destroy the notes in two different ways.

The first method is to freeze the notes with liquid nitrogen, then hit them with a hammer.

Sir Martin says, ‘The strands of the polymer would be rigid and you may be able to break it, hitting it with a hammer.

‘It took several attempts. You had to get the orientation just right and hit it just in the right way, and then it broke into two or three pieces.’

The second method is to immerse the note in concentrated nitric acid.

After a few minutes, the details on the front of the note disappear, leaving behind a transparent plastic polypropylene sheet.