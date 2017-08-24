Johanna Konta: my ten food tips for fuelling your way to success

Johanna Konta will bid to be the first British winner of the US Open since Virginia Wade

Ahead of the US Open, British tennis star and 2017 Wimbledon semi-finalist Johanna Konta tells Mark Bailey about her energising daily nutrition plan – from the power of goat’s milk yoghurt to the joy of cold watermelon

1. Start your day with eggs

“I am a big fan of eggs so I usually have eggs in different forms for breakfast. I sometimes make an omelette at home and when I am away I often have poached eggs. I make sure I get enough of a carb intake so I have bagels and some fruit as well.

"I like to have fruit with goat’s milk yoghurt – I prefer it to cow’s milk yoghurt because it feels a bit lighter for me.”

2. Develop a healthy strategy

“I was brought up to have good food habits so I am always looking to make good choices every day. I am always aware of what I am putting into my body and what I am going to get out of it in terms of energy or recovery. But also I know everything is okay in moderation.”

3. Tick all the major food groups

“I always try to eat a complete breakfast, lunch and dinner so I have enough of each food group. For lunch I might have fish or some chicken and pair that with rice and a salad or some vegetables. Dinner is a similar mix of protein, carbs and vegetables and salad.”

4. Select the right supplements

“I am a big fan of trying to be as natural as possible so I try to get most of my nutrition through food. But for supplements I make sure I get my omegas and probiotics as well as some zinc, magnesium and vitamin C, so I stay healthy and recover well.

"I have a protein shake after a match and I make sure I get my food in reasonably quickly. I stagger my meals because when I come off court I am not hungry straight away. It is easier to have a protein shake because liquid goes down easier and then I make sure I eat every half an hour to an hour – even if it is just some sushi – before I am ready for dinner.”

5. Find quality restaurants when you’re away

“I still miss mum’s cooking when I am away a lot but we are reasonably fortunate that do we do have access to a lot of variety so I am never too deprived. Of all the tennis destinations we visit I love going to Rome – I love Italian food so I always enjoy my time there.

"I love the supermarket chain Whole Foods in the US so I spend a lot of time in there and I found a great Thai place in New York so I will revisit that too. And everyone knows I am a massive fan of Hunky Dory in Melbourne. I generally live there when I am playing at the Australian Open. I am basically family so I look forward to heading back there in January.”

6. Choose healthy snacks on the go

“I am a big fan of bananas and fruit in general. My favourite fruit are passion fruit and cherries, hands down. Probably followed closely by watermelon – nothing beats cold watermelon on a hot day.

"I think a big thing for me is making sure I am hydrated well when I am travelling too. That has always been my biggest challenge.”

7. Eat light and early to aid digestion

“Depending on what I have planned in training in the afternoon, I want to make sure I have something light for lunch which I can digest reasonably quickly so I am ready for that next training session. I prefer eating earlier in the evening too so I can digest the food better.”

8. Experiment at home

“I love being at home too because I can cook, so during Wimbledon and Eastbourne I got to eat a lot of home cooking. I am still finding my way in the kitchen but if I were to have a dinner party I know I can make some really good roast potatoes.

