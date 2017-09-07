MotoGP at Misano and British Superbikes at Silverstone preview

Andrea Dovizioso (right) sprays the champagne after winning last time out at Silverstone to reclaim the lead in the title race - but all the news ahead of this weekend's race at Misano concerns Valentino Rossi (left) who has broken a leg in a training accident - Action Plus

In a season of twists and turns, MotoGP continued to intrigue at the last round at Silverstone. Ducati factory rider Andrea Dovizioso claimed his fourth victory of the season and with it reclaimed the lead in the championship, a position he last held after the Dutch round five races ago.

The win at Silverstone made it 100 MotoGP wins by Italian riders since the introduction of the class in 2002. Spain, however, remains at the head of that particular battle with 119 wins to date.

Dovizioso has now won more races than any other rider in 2017. His nearest rival Marc Marquez, with three wins, retired at Silverstone with a blown engine, slipping to second in the championship. Marquez is nine points behind Dovizioso, and only four ahead of third-placed Maverick Vinales, who finished second at the British round.

View photos Rossi, who finished third, is hunted down by race-winner Dovizioso at the last round at Silverstone Credit: Tim Williams/Action Plus/Getty Images More

The podium at Silverstone was completed by Vinales’ team mate Valentino Rossi, who remains fourth in the championship, 13 points behind Vinales and nine ahead of Dani Pedrosa in fifth. Johann Zarco remains the top non-factory rider, in sixth place.

The demise of Marquez’s Honda engine at Silverstone was a rarity, it was the first the young Spaniard had experienced since coming to MotoGP in 2013. It was also the first time that a factory Honda engine had failed since Phillip Island in 2007.

Heading to the San Marino round this weekend, Dovizioso can become only the second Italian rider to win two premier class races on home soil in one season, a feat so far only achieved by Rossi. Should he win at San Marino he would become only the sixth rider in MotoGP history to win three or more successive races.

Preparations for the San Marino race have been overshadowed by the news that Rossi has suffered a broken leg in a training accident and will miss his home round, effectively putting on hold any aspirations he had to take his 10th world championship. Rossi will not be replaced for this weekend's race.

Of the 10 races held at the Misano circuit since its return to the calendar in 2007, six have been won by Yamaha, the most recent by Rossi in 2014. Ducati has one victory, but that came back in 2007 with Casey Stoner, and since then it has achieved only two podium finishes.

Honda has taken victory in the past two years, with Marquez in 2015 and last year with Pedrosa.

MotoGP standings

1. Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati) 183 points

2. Marc Marquez (Honda) 174

3. Maverick Vinales (Yamaha) 170

4. Valentino Rossi (Yamaha) 157

5. Dani Pedrosa (Honda) 148

6. Johann Zarco (Yamaha) 109

View photos Franco Morbidelli on his way to third at Silverstone, in the process increasing his lead in the Moto2 series Credit: Mirco Lazzari/Getty Images Europe More

