    Mysterious green flashes light up the sky after Mexico City earthquake

    Rob Waugh
    Earthquake Twitter

    Mysterious green and blue flashes have been witnessed in Mexico City after it was rocked by a magnitude 8.2 earthquake.

    The powerful quake triggered a tsunami warning for at least eight countries and people fled into the streets.

    A video of the earthquake lights was captured by a witness in Mexico city – capturing a strange, little-understood phenomenon.



    Earthquake lights have been reported around the world for decades – with some claiming it’s a natural phenomenon, and others claiming it’s due to structural damage.

    Seismologist Stephen Hicks said: ‘Earthquake lights have never been proven. Simpler explanation is small explosions in electric generators and power systems.

    Magnitude 8.2 earthquake hits off Mexico

    Reports of strange lights during earthquakes are common – sometimes even before the quake.

    Some have suggested that the lights might be caused by electrical transformers or small explosions near the site of a quake.

    A scientific paper in Seismological Research Letters suggested that charged atoms near the surface of the Earth may be behind the phenomenon – ionising pockets of air which form light-emitting plasma.

    The paper suggested that the lights are sometimes seen weeks before an earthquake strikes.

