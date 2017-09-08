Mysterious green flashes light up the sky after Mexico City earthquake

Mysterious green and blue flashes have been witnessed in Mexico City after it was rocked by a magnitude 8.2 earthquake.

The powerful quake triggered a tsunami warning for at least eight countries and people fled into the streets.

Mysterious green and blue flashes lit up the sky over Mexico City as it was rocked by a magnitude 8.2 earthquake.

A video of the earthquake lights was captured by a witness in Mexico city – capturing a strange, little-understood phenomenon.





A mi no me engañan, el temblor y el cielo así solo queire decir algo.. Aliens #temblor chingon… pic.twitter.com/bnxztRrDk0 — Hebertuz Maximuz (@hebertuz) September 8, 2017





Earthquake lights have been reported around the world for decades – with some claiming it’s a natural phenomenon, and others claiming it’s due to structural damage.

Seismologist Stephen Hicks said: ‘Earthquake lights have never been proven. Simpler explanation is small explosions in electric generators and power systems.

Reports of strange lights during earthquakes are common – sometimes even before the quake.

Some have suggested that the lights might be caused by electrical transformers or small explosions near the site of a quake.

A scientific paper in Seismological Research Letters suggested that charged atoms near the surface of the Earth may be behind the phenomenon – ionising pockets of air which form light-emitting plasma.

The paper suggested that the lights are sometimes seen weeks before an earthquake strikes.