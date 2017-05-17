New ‘cold spot’ discovery could prove existence of a parallel universe

Scientists believe they have moved a step closer to proving the existence of a parallel universe with the discovery of a mysterious ‘cold spot’.

This cool patch of space, that was first spotted by the NASA WMAP satellite in 2004, is part of the radiation that was thought to have been produced during the formation of the universe some 13 billion years ago.

However, research conducted by Professor Tom Shanks from Durham University has uncovered a new theory – that the Cold Spot was formed when universes COLLIDED.

Professor Shanks theorises that this is ‘the first evidence for the multiverse – and billions of other universes may exist like our own”.

He explained: “We can’t entirely rule out that the spot is caused by an unlikely fluctuation explained by the standard [theory of the Big Bang].

“But if that isn’t the answer, then there are more exotic explanations.

“Perhaps the most exciting of these is that the Cold Spot was caused by a collision between our universe and another bubble universe.”

He added: “If further, more detailed, analysis… proves this to be the case then the Cold Spot might be taken as the first evidence for the multiverse.”

