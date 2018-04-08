Spider Crab Chases Underwater Camera and Hugs It

A marine photographer and scuba diving fanatic from Melbourne recorded a friendly spider crab as it approached her camera and seemed to give it a hug on April 6.

PT Hirschfield said she was recording a group of spider crabs “on the march” in Port Phillip bay when one of them decided to chase her.

She said the spider crab gave her underwater camera a cuddle before venturing off.

She told Storyful that while some people might find spider crabs “creepy,” she spends a lot of time with them and finds them to be “truly sweet and gentle souls”. Credit: PT Hirschfield via Storyful