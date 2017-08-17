19 of the funniest tweets about the stress of A-level results day

A-level results day is here and teenagers up and down the country have been sharing their feelings of nervous excitement and dread on social media.
Despite the sweaty palms, stress and apprehension, many students have been able to share jokes about opening their A-level envelopes.
The funniest tweets about A-level results day
1. Bad results? Just blame someone else
Good luck today! Hush now older people with your results - this isn't about you �� #alevelresultsday#alevelresultsday2017pic.twitter.com/cSYCcGBkEm— Rupert Myers (@RupertMyers) August 17, 2017
2. It's a stressful day
Me rn! #alevelresultsdaypic.twitter.com/y9sEAVASqQ— KennIE Olateju (@kingkennie_) August 17, 2017
3. Kind of like Christmas ... a bit
it feels like christmas day except santa's brought me an existential crisis #alevelresultsday— beth (@bethanyterris) August 17, 2017
4. It's best to try and stay calm
me refreshing the track page even though it clearly says it's going to open at 8am #alevelresultsdaypic.twitter.com/R11G2UpLnX— �� (@theawkwardgrape) August 17, 2017
5. But have your excuses ready (just in case)
When you open your envelope, look at it, look up and then accidentally make eye contact with one of your teachers.#AlevelResultsDaypic.twitter.com/Ki14qxfL1T— Lewis McAllister (@LewisMcA9) August 17, 2017
6. Some students were up early
#alevelresultsday— K (@doorKnob99n99) August 17, 2017
*ppl getting results at 9am looking at ppl getting results at 6am* pic.twitter.com/cL2zaWl8jq
7. And remembering what they learnt
Can I get a pass in lit for knowing that this is 100% pathetic fallacy #alevelresultsday— Emily �� (@som3kidcalledEm) August 17, 2017
8. It's also National Tell a Joke Day
#NationalTellAJokeDay and #alevelresultsday on the same day?? Just wait until I open my results, then I'll tell you a joke— dais (@daisydixon7) August 17, 2017
9. It was a sleepless night for many
#alevelresultsday I've had no sleep pic.twitter.com/XjhK0DZc93— Mimi (@MissMimilovebug) August 17, 2017
10. That moment when you have to face your parents
mum: what were your results?— parris (@parrisambxr) August 17, 2017
me: the important thing is i'm healthy and alive#alevelresultsday
11. They will understand
My parents when they see my results. #alevelresultsdaypic.twitter.com/Ra3BXxIy1f— Brandon (@FootBoIa) August 16, 2017
12. *Shocked face*
When u open ur results and see 3 E's then have to pretend like ure shocked #alevelresultsdayhttps://t.co/mQ4pJ8FXyH— Super Saiyan Sauce (@Hassanda1st) August 17, 2017
13. One started the celebrations early
Some student celebrating A-levels the only way he should live on @GMB#GMB#alevelresultsday#swigpic.twitter.com/F3OzeXmwvp— David Filipe (@david_filipe) August 17, 2017
14. Others were in a more contemplative mood
Me all night waiting to hear of my failure in the morning #alevelresultsdaypic.twitter.com/lv84MWk05q— anna (@annagc_x) August 16, 2017
15. The waiting is the worst part
Me waiting for track to open #alevelresultsdaypic.twitter.com/mwhPyIiWeS— Henry (@HGauder) August 17, 2017
16. Not opening the envelope is always an option
You can't fail if you don't open the envelope #alevelresultsday#alevelresultspic.twitter.com/ikoHAUIR6p— Megan Caitlin Lewis (@Meganlewisc) August 16, 2017
17. But university is not for everyone
Roses are red, violets are blue. Which Unis will accept me with 2 Es and a U. #alevelresultsday— Millie S (@Millie_I_Sch) August 16, 2017
18. Just remember the good times
I remember, back in October, thinking that ABB was a reasonable offer and they were realistic grades. Oh you naive idiot. #alevelresultsday— Melissa (@Melissa_OS) August 17, 2017
19. But don't worry, there's always memes to cheer you up
#alevelresultsday when you are laughig at all the A Level memes but you know u are ducked. pic.twitter.com/LaLuh0Hpxa— Olimas (@offended2016) August 16, 2017