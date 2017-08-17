19 of the funniest tweets about the stress of A-level results day

A-level results day is here and teenagers up and down the country have been sharing their feelings of nervous excitement and dread on social media.

Despite the sweaty palms, stress and apprehension, many students have been able to share jokes about opening their A-level envelopes.

The funniest tweets about A-level results day

1. Bad results? Just blame someone else

Good luck today! Hush now older people with your results - this isn't about you �� #alevelresultsday#alevelresultsday2017pic.twitter.com/cSYCcGBkEm — Rupert Myers (@RupertMyers) August 17, 2017

2. It's a stressful day

3. Kind of like Christmas ... a bit

it feels like christmas day except santa's brought me an existential crisis #alevelresultsday — beth (@bethanyterris) August 17, 2017

4. It's best to try and stay calm

me refreshing the track page even though it clearly says it's going to open at 8am #alevelresultsdaypic.twitter.com/R11G2UpLnX — �� (@theawkwardgrape) August 17, 2017

5. But have your excuses ready (just in case)

When you open your envelope, look at it, look up and then accidentally make eye contact with one of your teachers.#AlevelResultsDaypic.twitter.com/Ki14qxfL1T — Lewis McAllister (@LewisMcA9) August 17, 2017

6. Some students were up early

#alevelresultsday

*ppl getting results at 9am looking at ppl getting results at 6am* pic.twitter.com/cL2zaWl8jq

— K (@doorKnob99n99) August 17, 2017

7. And remembering what they learnt

Can I get a pass in lit for knowing that this is 100% pathetic fallacy #alevelresultsday — Emily �� (@som3kidcalledEm) August 17, 2017

8. It's also National Tell a Joke Day

#NationalTellAJokeDay and #alevelresultsday on the same day?? Just wait until I open my results, then I'll tell you a joke — dais (@daisydixon7) August 17, 2017

9. It was a sleepless night for many

10. That moment when you have to face your parents

mum: what were your results?

me: the important thing is i'm healthy and alive#alevelresultsday

— parris (@parrisambxr) August 17, 2017

11. They will understand

12. *Shocked face*

When u open ur results and see 3 E's then have to pretend like ure shocked #alevelresultsdayhttps://t.co/mQ4pJ8FXyH — Super Saiyan Sauce (@Hassanda1st) August 17, 2017

13. One started the celebrations early

14. Others were in a more contemplative mood

Me all night waiting to hear of my failure in the morning #alevelresultsdaypic.twitter.com/lv84MWk05q — anna (@annagc_x) August 16, 2017

15. The waiting is the worst part

16. Not opening the envelope is always an option

