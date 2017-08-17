    19 of the funniest tweets about the stress of A-level results day

    A-level results day is here and teenagers up and down the country have been sharing their feelings of nervous excitement and dread on social media.

    Despite the sweaty palms, stress and apprehension, many students have been able to share jokes about opening their A-level envelopes.

    The funniest tweets about A-level results day

    1. Bad results? Just blame someone else 

    2. It's a stressful day

    3. Kind of like Christmas ... a bit

    4. It's best to try and stay calm 

    5. But have your excuses ready (just in case)

    6. Some students were up early 

    7. And remembering what they learnt 

     8. It's also National Tell a Joke Day 

    9. It was a sleepless night for many 

    10. That moment when you have to face your parents 

    11. They will understand 

    12. *Shocked face*

    13. One started the celebrations early 

    14. Others were in a more contemplative mood

     15. The waiting is the worst part 

    16. Not opening the envelope is always an option

    17. But university is not for everyone 

     18. Just remember the good times 

    19. But don't worry, there's always memes to cheer you up 

