6 best netball trainers

With the England Roses becoming one of the top teams to beat in the international netball scene, (pipping rivals the New Zealand Silver Ferns to the post twice already this season) and Liverpool hosting the Netball World Cup in 2019, netball is on the rise. According to England Netball’s latest statistics, more people than ever are playing the sport. So, it was only a matter of time before players started demanding more from their footwear.

Trainers should facilitate short, sharp movements and changes of direction; a key skill for any player. They also need to have good shock absorption, as jumping for high passes or that vital interception can have a big impact on your feet. As an indoor and outdoor sport, many players look for all-weather shoes with excellent grip.

Defenders favour stronger, heavier shoes with top-notch shock absorption to cope with their powerful play and big impact from jumping for important tips, while attackers and mid-courters want shoes that keep up with their fast, forward movement and adds extra energy to their play.

While it may be tempting just to use your regular trainers for netball, knee and ankle injuries are common and a proper pair of trainers can not only enhance your performance, but reduce your risk of injuring yourself.

IndyBest has been busy trying out the best netball trainers on the market, both in training and match conditions and on indoor and outdoor courts.

1. Mizuno Wave Stealth 4 NB: £108, Netball UK

Favoured by many top players in the England Superleague, these from Mizuno are brilliant all-rounders. The shoes feel strong and powerful and seem to actively push any movement forward, adding an extra spring in your step; a great advantage over opposition. They had the best shock absorption of the trainers tested and flex grooves and strong grip on the soles keep your ankle aligned during changes of direction, preventing nasty injuries. Powerful enough for defence players, yet agile enough for mid-courters and shooters, these won’t disappoint.

2. Asics Gel-Pivot 10: £65, Asics

These from running and netball experts Asics are a great first pair for someone looking to elevate their footwear to enhance their game. The high sides mean these are very comfortable and supportive, especially on ankles, which can be a player’s weak spot. The gel system is based on a special kind of silicon that enables optimal shock absorption, meaning jumping in these trainers is a breeze. The natural bounciness of the sole helps you to feel light on your feet. The extra-ribbed sole provides essential grip, which results in good performance on slippery outdoor courts as well as indoors.

