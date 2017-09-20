6 best netball trainers

With the England Roses becoming one of the top teams to beat in the international netball scene, (pipping rivals the New Zealand Silver Ferns to the post twice already this season) and Liverpool hosting the Netball World Cup in 2019, netball is on the rise. According to England Netball’s latest statistics, more people than ever are playing the sport. So, it was only a matter of time before players started demanding more from their footwear.
Trainers should facilitate short, sharp movements and changes of direction; a key skill for any player. They also need to have good shock absorption, as jumping for high passes or that vital interception can have a big impact on your feet. As an indoor and outdoor sport, many players look for all-weather shoes with excellent grip.
Defenders favour stronger, heavier shoes with top-notch shock absorption to cope with their powerful play and big impact from jumping for important tips, while attackers and mid-courters want shoes that keep up with their fast, forward movement and adds extra energy to their play.
While it may be tempting just to use your regular trainers for netball, knee and ankle injuries are common and a proper pair of trainers can not only enhance your performance, but reduce your risk of injuring yourself.
IndyBest has been busy trying out the best netball trainers on the market, both in training and match conditions and on indoor and outdoor courts.
1. Mizuno Wave Stealth 4 NB: £108, Netball UK
Favoured by many top players in the England Superleague, these from Mizuno are brilliant all-rounders. The shoes feel strong and powerful and seem to actively push any movement forward, adding an extra spring in your step; a great advantage over opposition. They had the best shock absorption of the trainers tested and flex grooves and strong grip on the soles keep your ankle aligned during changes of direction, preventing nasty injuries. Powerful enough for defence players, yet agile enough for mid-courters and shooters, these won’t disappoint.
2. Asics Gel-Pivot 10: £65, Asics
These from running and netball experts Asics are a great first pair for someone looking to elevate their footwear to enhance their game. The high sides mean these are very comfortable and supportive, especially on ankles, which can be a player’s weak spot. The gel system is based on a special kind of silicon that enables optimal shock absorption, meaning jumping in these trainers is a breeze. The natural bounciness of the sole helps you to feel light on your feet. The extra-ribbed sole provides essential grip, which results in good performance on slippery outdoor courts as well as indoors.
3. Asics Netburner Super 7: £115, Asics
Nearly double the price of the Gel-Pivots, these are a more sophisticated offering from Asics preferred by those playing at club level or higher. With a bold, bright aesthetic, they look and feel high quality. While they’re relatively heavy in your hands, on your feet, these feel lightweight, supporting quick, fast-paced play. Your feet are protected and comfortable and the extra cushioning means that the balls of your feet don’t ache after intense training or a day-long tournament. The lining also includes two layers of memory foam, which over time moulds to your individual foot shape, making these the comfiest on the market.
4. New Balance 786 v2: £70, New Balance
These New Balance shoes may not be as technical as some of the other models, yet are a great choice for someone getting back into netball or playing in social leagues. These are built for endurance and hitting the floor with impact, so offer great support while running and jumping. The core material used is an aertex-type fabric, which managed to keep feet cool and dry, even in the most sweat-inducing matches. The sturdiness of these trainers would be ideal for a defence player, helping stability on big jumps and flying intercepts, though the grip on the soles is not as intense as some of the other options, so we would recommend using these indoors
5. Adidas Stabil X Shoes: £109.95, Adidas
For any player who has suffered with a twisted ankle, these trainers from Adidas are right up your street. The inner sockliner not only adds comfort, yet also gives high support and keeps your ankle stable during play. These are super lightweight, therefore perform better on an indoor court and for attacking players, enhancing quick dodges and changes of directions. With their special boost cushioning, these do seem to add extra energy and bounce to your movements and the mesh fabric helps with breathability during intense training. With neon colouring teamed with Adidas’ stripes, these look the coolest and most modern of all the ones tested.
6. Mizuno Wave Mirage 2: £95, Lovell Netball
Another top choice for anyone who straps their ankles for support, these have a built-in boot feature that provides unrivalled stability and support during play. Due to this design, these can be quite tricky to get on and can feel quite uncomfortable initially, but once you get used to the fit, you will feel unstoppable on the court. The 5mm insole provides soft cushioning for added relief. This is the most lightweight shoe of our selection, therefore is ideal for midcourt or attacking players who want to feel agile and nimble during a match. The shape is not the most flattering on your feet, but the combination of navy and pink means you will stand out from your teammates.
The Verdict: Netball trainers
Asics Netburners 7 and Mizuno Wave Stealth 4 performed the best under our testing, adding dynamic bounce and strength to our play. Although sitting at the pricier end of our scale, either option would be money well spent, as the high quality of their build means they will last multiple seasons. However, Mizuno Wave Stealth’s innovative injury-preventing design mean they come out on top.