Bikinis on the boundary: Ashes fans offered the chance to watch from a swimming pool

It is hard enough for England to beat Australia in their own backyard without the added distraction of a bevy of scantily clad women at the side of the pitch.

But as captain Joe Root leads his players out onto the pitch at the Gabba on Thursday, they will have one further obstacle to overcome.

As if the task at hand was not going to be tough enough, some 150 bikini-clad fans will be enjoying the game from a six-by-eight-metre tiered pool at one end of the pitch.

Cavorting on two large tiered decks with seating, tables and shade, they will be free to enjoy drinks and snacks as they splash about poolside, whilst keeping a careful eye on the game in hand.

It is the first time the Pool Deck, set into the bottom of the grandstand with a clear screen between the pool and the outfield, has been open during an Ashes test.

Fans in swimwear will be chosen to enter the pool

The feature was installed at the Brisbane ground last December in order to attract more spectators to Test Cricket.

Fans are required to turn up in their most fetching beach attire or swimwear before being chosen at random by spotters in the crowd to enter the pool deck.

The venue for the first Test is known as the “Gabbatoir” due to its hostility to opposition players and status as a fortress, where Australia have not lost a Test since 1988.

England last won at the 42,0000-capacity ground in 1986 so are unlikely to need any reason to take their eye of the ball.

England Test players James Vince, Jake Ball and Dawid Malan visit the Pool Deck

Simon Hughes, the cricketer and writer, said there was no doubt it could cause a problem.

“Of course it’s a distraction,” he said.

“But it could also prove a nice contrast to the awful abuse you get on the boundary. It would put you in a better mood.”

David Gower, 60, the former England cricket captain, insisted that there were so many distractions amongst the home crowd during a Test match that it should not make a difference.

“If you are batting at the Gabba during the Ashes, there are a million things going on, the crowd is hard enough. A pretty girl in a bikini should not be a distraction.

“It is the one series that no one struggles to sell so the pool is just a gimmick. If it works, it works.”

He admitted that the Australians think they are “pretty invincible” at the Gabba, noting wryly: “The Aussies like it.”

Jake Ball will be among the players on the pitch as fans fill the Pool Deck

