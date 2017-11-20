Bikinis on the boundary: Ashes fans offered the chance to watch from a swimming pool

It is hard enough for England to beat Australia in their own backyard without the added distraction of a bevy of scantily clad women at the side of the pitch.
But as captain Joe Root leads his players out onto the pitch at the Gabba on Thursday, they will have one further obstacle to overcome.
As if the task at hand was not going to be tough enough, some 150 bikini-clad fans will be enjoying the game from a six-by-eight-metre tiered pool at one end of the pitch.
Cavorting on two large tiered decks with seating, tables and shade, they will be free to enjoy drinks and snacks as they splash about poolside, whilst keeping a careful eye on the game in hand.
It is the first time the Pool Deck, set into the bottom of the grandstand with a clear screen between the pool and the outfield, has been open during an Ashes test.
The feature was installed at the Brisbane ground last December in order to attract more spectators to Test Cricket.
Fans are required to turn up in their most fetching beach attire or swimwear before being chosen at random by spotters in the crowd to enter the pool deck.
The venue for the first Test is known as the “Gabbatoir” due to its hostility to opposition players and status as a fortress, where Australia have not lost a Test since 1988.
England last won at the 42,0000-capacity ground in 1986 so are unlikely to need any reason to take their eye of the ball.
Simon Hughes, the cricketer and writer, said there was no doubt it could cause a problem.
“Of course it’s a distraction,” he said.
“But it could also prove a nice contrast to the awful abuse you get on the boundary. It would put you in a better mood.”
David Gower, 60, the former England cricket captain, insisted that there were so many distractions amongst the home crowd during a Test match that it should not make a difference.
“If you are batting at the Gabba during the Ashes, there are a million things going on, the crowd is hard enough. A pretty girl in a bikini should not be a distraction.
“It is the one series that no one struggles to sell so the pool is just a gimmick. If it works, it works.”
He admitted that the Australians think they are “pretty invincible” at the Gabba, noting wryly: “The Aussies like it.”
Mike Gatting, 60, another former England captain, said the fans would have fun in a pool and agreed that they would be “easy to ignore.”
The pool is shallow, a metre at its deepest, so diving and jumping are unlikely to add to the team’s troubles.
When it opened, a Cricket Australia spokesperson said: “It's a first for cricket, it's a first to have a pool deck at the cricket. It's a real fan-engagement type of idea, to give them something else to come along and enjoy the cricket with.”
More than 140 people can be on the Pool Deck at any one time and some 1,400 fans took advantage of the pool last season.
Anthony Everard, Cricket Australia's general manager of events and leagues, said he was pleased the initiative was in place again for the summer season.
"The introduction of the Pool Deck last year was hugely popular and we are very happy to be giving our fans what they want and bringing back the pool for this summer," he said.
"The imagery last year of fans cooling off in the pool while watching enthralling cricket matches was wonderful to see, and I am sure that there are plenty of English fans in particular who are eager for their chance to get on the deck this summer and have a reprieve from the Australian summer heat.”
The only drawback: rain and thunderstorms are forecast for the coming days in Brisbane.