Conor McGregor selects gloves for Floyd Mayweather fight

The fighters have agreed to wear 8oz gloves for the contest following a one-off exemption: Getty Images

Conor McGregor has selected the brand of gloves he will wear for Saturday's night's blockbuster clash against Floyd Mayweather in Las Vegas.

The fighters have agreed to box in lighter 8oz gloves following a one-off exemption from the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC), despite the warnings of medical experts.

The UFC champion's exact choice of gloves have not been revealed but he has made his preference, according to his manager Audie Attar.

"We will reveal them on August 26, fight night," Attar told Sky Sports.

The gloves will be inspected by the Mayweather camp and need to approved by NSAC before fight night.

"We have to submit them directly to the Commission. That has to happen [on Wednesday]," Attar added.

Mayweather's manager Leonard Ellerbe said the undefeated boxing champion's entourage would check the gloves but foresaw no problems.

"It matters, it matters," Ellerbe told the channel.

"They are a very professional group. They have been open, up front, and honest. They are good to work with. We solved the 8oz glove issue. We are going to be fine."