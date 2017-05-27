Take That donate concert proceeds to Manchester terror attack victims

Take That paid tribute to the victims of the Manchester terror attack at their latest concert, donating all proceeds to the I Love Manchester Emergency Fund.

The British band performed at Liverpool's ECHO Arena on Friday night (26 May) having postponed the show following the tragic attack which saw a suicide bomb kill 22 people and inure scores more after an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena.

“We should have been playing Manchester tonight, as you all know,” Mirror Online reports frontman Gary Barlow as saying.

He continued: “Tonight is dedicated to the people of Manchester. We are to dance. To sing. To party. We want to say an enormous thank you to all you guys out there that have come back, I know we were meant to play here on Tuesday.

“Our fans from all round the world are watching us here. Please everybody post as many pictures as you can. I want those great vibrations heard around the world. Dance, clap, sing and have the night to remember.”

Barlow's bandmate Mark Owen confirmed that all profits for the concert are going to the I Love Manchester Emergency Fund.

He said: “We would like to dedicate tonight's performance to everyone who has been affected by the events in Manchester last Monday night. And all profits for tonight's concert will be going to the I Love Manchester Emergency Fund.”

Fellow member Howard Donald added: “As you know I was born and raised in Manchester and I've never been so proud to be Mancunian. The spirit of Manchester, the spirit of the North-West, the UK and the world over, it's absolutely incredible”

The band will return to Manchester for a “super concert” in Manchester next month having postponed three shows out of respect for the victims; they will now be combined into one large stadium concert at the Etihad on 18 June.