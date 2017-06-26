Fact Check: is the type of cladding used on Grenfell Tower actually banned in Britain?

My understanding is that the cladding in question, this flammable cladding which is banned in Europe and the US, is also banned here.

Philip Hammond, the UK chancellor of the exchequer, speaking about the Grenfell Tower fire on the BBC’s Andrew Marr show on June 18.

After the devastating fire at Grenfell Tower, the Metropolitan Police is considering whether to bring manslaughter (or other) charges relating to the tower block’s insulation, which it says failed safety tests. The cladding on another 11 high-rise buildings has also failed fire safety tests, according to the communities secretary, Sajid Javid.

Cladding is being added on tower blocks built in the 1960s and 1970s such as Grenfell Tower to improve the thermal performance of the flats and in some cases prevent material deteriorating and falling from the existing facades. These flats are often homes to some of the poorest in society and improving the facades may cut their energy bills to less than a half. This also means that they can adequately heat their homes to avoid condensation and mould growth inside.

The existing buildings have concrete or blockwork walls with a thin layer of insulation on the inner surface. The thermal improvement is achieved with a layer of insulation placed on the outer surface of the existing external wall where it is not impaired by condensation. Because of this, it is necessary to shelter the insulation from the weather. This is done with an outer layer of panels, called the rainscreen. A cavity is left between the insulation and the rainscreen to drain any water that passes joints in the rainscreen.

Fire may spread extensively up the wall if the insulation is combustible, if smoke and flame can travel up the cavity or if the rainscreen is combustible. In practice, fire barriers are placed in the cavity at each storey to prevent the movement of smoke and flame and separate the insulation into storey-height portions. This limits any spread of fire through the insulation which should be of limited combustibility in high rise buildings.

Many materials have been used for rainscreens in the UK, ranging from lightweight metal panels, through composite boards and terracotta to natural stone on upmarket city offices. Aluminium composite materials (ACM) are used as a lightweight economical solution that can be readily formed into different shapes with different surface finishes.

ACM comprises two metal skins (normally of aluminium) bonded on to a core of sheet material. Manufacturers make three grades of these material: polyethylene core (PE), which has the worst performance in fires and has been linked to major fires in other countries, and two higher-performance grades of material (FR and A2) which are based on cores with a mineral content and perform better in fires.

A polyethylene core will melt and catch fire, burning rapidly with a heat output in excess of 125 MJ/m2 what’s this measure maybe just link to something showing? – similar to the effect of burning an equivalent volume of diesel fuel. A fire will then spread rapidly up the façade while burning droplets may fall from the building and spread fire downwards. The loss of the rainscreen in a fire makes the fire barriers in the cavity ineffective and the insulation is more likely to burn and contribute to the fire spread.

