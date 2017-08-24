Game of Thrones season 7 episode 7 'The Dragon and the Wolf' finale photos hint at Cleganebowl

Following Sunday night's teaser trailer, the stills from Game of Thrones season 7's final episode have been released, giving further glimpses of, among other things, the climactic Dragonpit scene.

With these weekly batches of photos, it tends to go that all are fairly unrevealing except one, and, in this case, it's a photo of Cersei with The Mountain very clearly and intentionally looming behind her.

Ser Gregor Clegane is then seen again at his Queen's side in what looks to be the Dragonpit scene where we know Jon Snow et al will display their captured wight for inspection.

Ser Sandor Clegane, who of course was part of the expedition north of the Wall, is surely still with Jon's unit, suggesting that The Mountain and The Hound will finally be reunited at King's Landing this week.

That alone isn't enough evidence to support the possibility of a Cleganebowl - a fight between the two brothers long craved by some fans - but if we go back to the original season 7 trailer things start to fall into place.

At the 1:22 mark, The Hound is seen unsheathing his sword, in a shot we haven't seen so far this season and therefore must belong to episode 7:

Elsewhere in the stills, there are two images of Theon, suggesting his story will get an update in the episode, and we see Cersei holding her stomach.

'The Dragon and the Wolf' will be the longest Game of Thrones episode yet, with a runtime of 79 minutes and 43 seconds.

Game of Thrones season 7 concludes on HBO, Sky Atlantic and through NOWTV on Sunday night.