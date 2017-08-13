Garry Kasparov insists return to chess is 'only a five-day hiatus'

Garry Kasparov, right, and Rex Sinquefield, founder and president of the board of directors of the St Louis Chess Club - Invision

Garry Kasparov's return to chess is "only a five-day hiatus" from his retirement, the game's legendary former world champion has insisted.

Ahead of his much-anticipated return to action on Monday, the 54-year-old "Beast of Baku" said he wanted to "manage expectations about my participation and my future chess activities".

The Grandmaster's appearance at the Saint Louis Rapid and Blitz tournament after 12 years in retirement has created a buzz in the chess community.

World chess legend Garry Kasparov makes a move

Kasparov is one of four wildcard picks for the tournament and will be competing against some of the world's top players for a total prize fund of $150,000.

Among the stars he will take on are last year's world title challenger Sergey Karjakin and two top Americans, Hikaru Nakamura and Fabiano Caruana.

Speaking before the event, Karjakin, the top Russian grandmaster, said: "I will just play chess and I hope to use that he hasn’t played for 12 years!"

I'll be glad to share details of my preparation—as soon as the event is over! https://t.co/VVqGN5cyjb — Garry Kasparov (@Kasparov63) August 13, 2017

However, he will not face the current world's best, his former protégé Magnus Carlsen, who is in Saint Louis but not taking part in the rapid and blitz event.

Kasparov said: "I have no plans to play after this event. Saint Louis is a special place for me, and I'm glad to take advantage of this unique opportunity accorded me by the organizers and my friend Rex Sinquefield.

"But this is not an end to my retirement from chess, only a five-day hiatus. Human rights activism, writing, lecturing, promoting chess via my foundation, and especially spending time with my family - these things are my life today, and I will not risk ruining a winning position!

"As far as being a professional goes, any earnings I receive from this event will be donated toward promoting chess in Africa, which has become a particular passion for my wife and me in recent years."