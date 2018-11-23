Huge crater discovered in Greenland – here's how the impact may have wiped out the mammoths

Scientists have discovered a 31km wide impact crater beneath the Hiawatha glacier in Greenland. The discovery, published in Science Advances, was made using airborne radar surveys which unveiled a circular bedrock depression beneath the ice. The presence of quartz and other grains and features on the ground helped the team confirm the finding – these showed signs of having been subjected to large shock pressures.

Analysis of the grains also shows that the impact was most likely made by an iron meteorite more than 1km wide. It would have occurred during the Pleistocene, between about 12,000 and 3m years ago. This is by no means the only large impact crater on Earth, and research shows just how much such features can teach us about the history of our planet – including the evolution of life. So how could the Greenland impact have changed our planet?

Many of the oldest impacts from space occurred on our planet’s most ancient crusts and in the centre of its large, continental tectonic plates. Unfortunately, this crust is continually renewed – older rocks are destroyed by weathering processes and the remains are recycled into new rocks. This process destroys evidence of early impacts from large bodies. Also, many impact craters (often initially mistaken for extinct volcanic craters) have formed circular lakes, meaning that many features have been lost due to water erosion.

: Natural History Museum of Denmark, Cryospheric Sciences Lab, NASA Goddard Space Flight Center, Greenbelt, MD, USA More

Despite this lack of evidence, we know that meteorite impacts can produce dramatic changes to the local environment. Larger ones can even have a drastic effect on the global environment – bringing about mass extinctions. The huge Chicxulub crater in Mexico, for example, is believed to have contributed to killing the dinosaurs.

But how can one localised impact wipe out entire species? The initial impact and shock wave from an asteroid can wipe clear life within a substantial radius. Everything gets scorched from the heat of the impact – producing a desolate barren landscape. Shock waves passing through the body of the planet can also give rise to destructive earthquakes, tsunamis and volcanoes.

D. Roddy (LPI)/NASA More

But it is the lasting effects of the impact that has the potential to cause the most serious changes. A large volume of debris ejected from the crater can travel far and spread all over the world. As a result, an increased number of particles in the atmosphere can block out sunlight, changing the climate and preventing photosynthesis – ultimately having a devastating effect on the food chain. Eventually the particles in the atmosphere fall back to Earth and light returns, along with life. The species that survive may be better able to prosper in a new world where many larger creatures, as was the case with the dinosaurs, have become extinct.

Story Continues