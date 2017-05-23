Islamic State supporters celebrate Manchester attack online

In videos posted online, Isil supporters said the attack was revenge for the UK's involvement in the bombing campaign against Isil in Iraq and Syria - Michael S. Smith II

There has been no official claim of responsibility for the Manchester attack from any terror group but supporters of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (Isil) celebrated the bombing on social media.

Isil supporters hailed the bombing as a victory against "the crusaders" of the West. In one video an English-speaking supporter of Isil held up a home made sign with the word "Manchester" and the date of the attack.

"This is only the beginning. The lions of Islamic State of Iraq and Sham are beginning to attack all the crusaders," the masked man said in the short video.

Other Isil supporters said the attack was revenge for the UK's involvement in the bombing campaign against Isil in Iraq and Syria. "It seems that the bombs of the British airforce over children of Mosul and Raqqa has just come back to Manchester," wrote one user.

Michael S. Smith II, a US-based terrorism analyst said the celebrations on Isil social media groups were a "strong indicator" that the attack may be linked to the jihadist group.

There were similar celebrations after the attack in Westminster in March and Isil eventually claimed credit for the assault which killed five people.

In that case the attacker, Khalid Masood, appears to have been inspired by the jihadist group but does not seem to have taken orders directly from an Isil controller.

Isil claimed him as "a soldier of the Islamic State", a vague term that does not mean the attack was centrally planned from Syria.

Claims of responsibility are usually issued through Isil's Amaq News Agency, an official jihadist news source, and then disseminated through social media.

Isil often waits for some time after attacks in the West before making a statement, partly to ensure that it does not claim credit for an attack that was carried out by al-Qaeda or another group.

Isil supporters posted official statements from Greater Manchester Police about the attack and kept each other abreast of the latest news. They even cheered as the value of the pound fell against the dollar after the attack.

