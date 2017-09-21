Jake LaMotta: world middleweight boxing champion and 'Raging Bull'

Jake LaMotta in training for his 1949 bout with Marcel Cerdan. LaMotta won the fight in Detroit and was declared middleweight champion of the world: Getty

While Jake LaMotta, the former world middleweight champion, is unlikely to be remembered as the most sophisticated exponent of the noble art, his claim to be one of its toughest practitioners can never be doubted.

In a 106-bout professional career which ran from 1941 till 1954, LaMotta took on some of the most respected fighters of his era, including the legendary “Sugar” Ray Robinson (whom he fought six times), Fritzie Zivic and Marcel Cerdan. In the process, LaMotta demonstrated an ability – even a willingness – to absorb punishment that seemed at times to border on the certifiably masochistic. As he later put it: “Subconsciously – I didn’t know it then, I realise it today when I know a little bit more about the mind and the brain – I fought like I didn’t deserve to live.”

LaMotta was born in the Lower East Side of New York in 1921, one of five children of a Sicilian immigrant father and an Italian-American mother. Apart from a brief spell in Philadelphia, the family was raised in the Bronx, where LaMotta senior eked out a living as a street peddler. By LaMotta’s own account, his father was a vicious man whose advice on self-preservation involved thrusting an ice-pick into his son’s hands with the words, “Here, you son of a bitch, you don’t run away from nobody no more! Hit ’em first, and hit ’em hard.”

LaMotta vs Robert Villemain during their 12-round bout at Madison Square Garden in New York, 1949. LaMotta was declared the winner, to the crowds's disappointment (Getty)

It was a lesson LaMotta was to remember well, both as a young street thug and later as a fighter. One night, he followed a local street bookie onto a deserted lot and beat him savagely with a lead pipe; the next day he read of the man’s death in the papers. This incident was to haunt LaMotta for most of his career: “I never went to church, the priests couldn’t scare me with all that crap about hell, but somehow I knew, inside of me somehow I knew that I’d pay for it.”

Before long, LaMotta was caught attempting to break into a jewellery shop and was sent to the State Reform School at Coxsackie in upstate New York, where he renewed his friendship with one Rocco Barbella, better known as future fellow middleweight champion Rocky Graziano. Recalling their childhood, and LaMotta’s already violent disposition, Graziano once quipped: “Me and Jake LaMotta grew up in the same neighbourhood. You wanna know how popular Jake was? When we played hide and seek, nobody ever looked for LaMotta.”

It was at Coxsackie that both LaMotta and Graziano decided to become boxers. On his release, LaMotta began training at the Teasdale Athletic Club in the Bronx. He soon won the newspaper-sponsored Diamond Belt in the light-heavyweight division, before turning professional in 1941. Exempt from military service due to a childhood ear infection, LaMotta had 22 fights in his first year in the paid ranks. Although a natural light-heavyweight, he opted to campaign in the more prestigious (and better-paid) middleweight division.

LaMotta during a training session at Gleason's Gym in New York, 1949 (Getty)

