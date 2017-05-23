Jeremy Corbyn pays tribute to victims of Manchester terror attack

Jeremy Corbyn has paid tribute to the victims of a terror attack in Manchester.

The Labour leader said the suicide bombing which killed 22 people and left dozens injured was a “terrible incident”.

He also praised the emergency services for showing “bravery and professionalism” in their response.

I am horrified by the horrendous events in Manchester. My thoughts are with families and friends of those who have died and been injured. pic.twitter.com/QoCXH8qPYW — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) May 23, 2017

He did not explicitly describe the attack as terrorism.

Mr Corbyn said in a statement: “I am horrified by the horrendous events in Manchester last night. My thoughts are with families and friends of those who have died and been injured.

“Today the whole country will grieve for the people who have lost their lives.

“I have spoken with Andy Burnham, the mayor of Manchester, who has fully briefed me on the operational response in the city.

Terrible incident in Manchester. My thoughts are with all those affected and our brilliant emergency services. — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) May 22, 2017

“I would like to pay tribute to the emergency services for their bravery and professionalism in dealing with last night’s appalling events.

“I have spoken with the Prime Minister and we have agreed that that all national campaigning in the general election will be suspended until further notice.”

All of the UK's political parties have suspended General Election campaigning in the wake of the attack.

