Jonathan Rea: king of World Superbikes looks forward to the British round this weekend

From the intense and limit-searching sport of motorcycle racing there are fewer current riders with a level of performance quite like double WorldSBK Champion and reigning number one Jonathan Rea. The 30-year-old from Larne and Isle of Man resident has scraped both knees across international circuits for the better part of two and a half years with the factory Kawasaki Racing Team and the combination has been emphatic: 23 wins from 52 in 2015 and ’16, and another seven from 10 in 2017 so far, writes Adam Wheeler.

From 62 blasts away from the grid with the distinctive green and black ZX-10RR he has missed a podium ceremony on just three occasions. And he’s still going.

A veteran of the Superbike series - based on production streetbike machinery, but still with hefty investment from manufacturers like Honda, Yamaha, Kawasaki and Ducati - Rea has reached a peak that would make him the envy of any professional sportsman. As the 2017 Championship comes to Donington Park this weekend the defending number one’s throttle hand has barely flinched after fixtures in Australia, Thailand, Spain, Holland and Italy and with pressure from rivals like team-mate Tom Sykes and Ducati’s Chaz Davies.

He remains a benchmark not only in Superbike but top-flight motorsport generally. As a consequence Rea is surrounded by expectation. Simply rolling out of the garage means entering a sphere under a microscope. Athletes fantasise about this higher plane of sporting existence but also probably worry about dealing with it.

“That’s the toughest part,” Rea says. “After ticking the box of your dream, motivation then comes from [the fear of] being beaten because winning starts to feel ‘normal’. Anything other than 25 points or 50 [for one race win or two] at the end of a weekend becomes a bit of a disappointment.”

Somewhat railing against perceived wisdom for professional athletes and their focus, Rea has hit his hot streak while dealing with a hectic lifestyle. Movement around him has included a high-profile team switch, getting married to partner Tatia and having two boys, Jake and Tyler; all in the same three-year period.

Discovering his “home” at Kawasaki and filling the role of family man has been an instrumental cog and actually refined and harnessed Rea’s capabilities to do his job beyond a reasonable degree.

