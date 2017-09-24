Take a knee: Dozens of NFL players stage biggest protest yet in response to Donald Trump comments

Baltimore Ravens players kneel for the American National anthem during the NFL International Series match between Baltimore Ravens and Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium: Getty Images

Around two dozen NFL players knelt while the American national anthem played at Wembley Stadium in London, defying Donald Trump after he suggested players who take a knee during the anthem should be fired.

Over the weekend, Mr Trump has repeatedly denounced such protests by athletes, verbally attacked two of the world's most powerful sports leagues and seemingly uninvited the NBA champion Golden State Warriors from the traditional White House visit for league victors.

Among the players who took a knee at the matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and Jacksonville Jaguars were Ravens' linebackers Terrell Suggs and CJ Mosley, wide receiver Mike Wallace and safety Lardarius Webb. Jaguars' running backs Leonard Fournette and Dante Fowler, defensive tackle Calais Campbell, defensive end Yannick Ngakoue and cornerback Jalen Ramsey also kneeled.

Players on both teams and Jaguars owner Shad Khan, who were not kneeling, remained locked arm-in-arm throughout the national anthem and "God Save The Queen."

No players were kneeling during the British national anthem.

While speaking in Huntsville, Alabama on Friday night, Mr Trump employed an expletive to refer to athletes who sit or kneel during the anthem, a movement that began last year when Colin Kaepernick, then a quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers, began doing so to highlight, as he has said, police brutality and racial injustice.

“Wouldn’t you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say, ‘Get that son of a b**** off the field right now. Out! He’s fired. He’s fired!’” Mr Trump said at a rally for Republican senator Luther Strange, who is running in a special election next week to remain in the seat vacated by attorney general Jeff Sessions.

“You know, some owner is going to do that. He’s going to say, ‘That guy that disrespects our flag, he’s fired.’ And that owner, they don’t know it [but] they’ll be the most popular person in this country.”

Mr Trump's comments drew a strong rebuke from several athletes and the commissioner of the NFL, Roger Goodell, who called the remarks “divisive”.

The President fired back on Twitter: “Roger Goodell of NFL just put out a statement trying to justify the total disrespect certain players show to our country.Tell them to stand!”

