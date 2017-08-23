The League of Gentlemen series 4: BBC confirms return of beloved black comedy

After (not that) cryptically posting a photo of a Royston Vasey road sign, the BBC has confirmed that The League of Gentlemen is returning to BBC Two.

The first three seasons consisted of six episodes, but this time we will only get three.

"We're back," co-creator and co-star Reece Shearsmith tweeted.

Here's the BBC announcement in full:

'BBC Two can confirm that the much-loved and critically-acclaimed comedy The League Of Gentlemen will be back on screen later this year for three special episodes, to commemorate the twentieth anniversary since their debut on BBC Radio. Their career launched with the BBC in the same year they won the Perrier Award for Comedy at the 1997 Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Mark Gatiss, Steve Pemberton, Reece Shearsmith and Jeremy Dyson will be reuniting for a return to Royston Vasey. The League Of Gentlemen ran for three series on BBC Two and won the Rose D'Or and the BAFTA for Best Comedy Series in 2000.

The specials are commissioned by Patrick Holland and Shane Allen, Controller BBC Comedy, and they will be produced by BBC Studios. Executive producer is Jon Plowman, the producer is Adam Tandy, and the director is Steve Bendelack.'