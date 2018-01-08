Logan Paul's dead body video reinforces call for better child protection online

Logan Paul, a vlogger who has millions of subscribers, recently posted a video on YouTube depicting a man’s dead body found in a well-known suicide site in Japan. He later removed the demonetised video following a clamour of criticism.

It’s the latest in a long line of posts carrying disturbing images that routinely appear on social network sites, often for days, before being taken down in response to a public outcry.

The video remained on Paul’s YouTube channel for several hours and got more than 6.3m views. After complaints piled up, The vlogger – and not YouTube – removed the content from his channel and then apologised in a monetised video, which has had nearly 36m views to date.

The actions of Paul, whose online antics are popular among young people, brings into sharp focus questions about what can be done to protect children from such material online. It highlights the need for a robust and enforceable code for online services to design sites and apps in a way that is appropriate for different age groups.

Evidence is mounting about the harmful affect of social networking sites on the well-being of children, including sleeplessness, obesity, compulsive use, and vulnerability to advertising.

It’s in this climate that Facebook has announced its Messenger Kids app – a stripped down version of the company’s instant messaging service for children under 13 that is controlled by their parents.

But current strategies, such as parental controls or confiscating phones, are less effective than providing a broad framework of knowledge and competencies. Research shows that digitally literate children take more risks but come to less harm. When asking children and young people about their online experiences, they often report that their parents or teachers aren’t equipped to provide the guidance and technological support needed to enable adequate control, such as network-level internet filtering or to switch off website tracking.

It’s clear that digital services should adapt to the needs and capacities of people of different ages. Facebook’s efforts to bring in a product purely for children is laudable, if executed in the correct way. But YouTube Kids – which at launch was billed by Google as YouTube “reimagined for families” with safety in mind – recently highlighted the pitfalls of marketing a service to children that can be easily exploited.

The kids aren’t alright

Social media firms use personalisation software to present content to the user in a relevant and engaging way. However, there is little transparency in the criteria used for ranking information and the consequences that the content could have on users, especially when violent and grotesque online posts – tagged and disguised as child friendly – is systematically populating sites targeted at children.

Facebook and Google argue that – because they don’t alter posts, but instead reshape the way they are presented to the user – they aren’t media companies. The E-Commerce Directive (Article 15) states that providers that act as a “mere conduit”, “caching” or “hosting” service are not obliged “to monitor the information they transmit or store”.

Because EU law fails to impose a monitoring obligation on such providers, the value of a responsible research and innovation (RRI) approach to the design, implementation and use of personalisation algorithms becomes mandatory. We suggest that social media platforms should take editorial responsibility and adopt a code of ethics to promote corporate responsibility. The UK’s Digital Economy Act 2017 makes provision of a code of practice for such providers, but it’s not clear whether there is enough of an appetite in Westminster and beyond to bring stringent guidelines to life.

