Ascot-winning trainer's stable worker dies after being 'kicked in the head by horse' at Kempton Park

Pictured: Ken Dooley (L) the stable lad killed at Kempton, and Amanda Perrett, his employer and well-known trainer

A racehorse belonging to an Ascot-winning trainer may have fatally kicked a stable lad in the head before a race at Kempton Park, one of the country’s best-known courses.

Amanda Perrett, a renowned trainer whose horse, Zhui Feng, won the Royal Hunt Cup earlier this year, last night confirmed that one of her employees had been killed on Saturday night.

It is understood that the man, named as Kenneth Dooley, was an experienced stable lad who had been attending to one of Perrett’s racehorses prior to a race.

Mr Dooley, is believed to have been attending to Mrs Perrett’s third runner, Parnassian, for the 8.45pm race involving the Queen’s runner, Patchwork, when he was kicked in the head inside the stables.

Mrs Perrett also had two horses - Mr Bossy Boots and The Warrior - entered in the earlier 8.15pm race, with The Warrior coming second in that event.

A witness at Kempton Park who saw the incident told The Daily Telegraph that Mr Dooley had been seen stumbling out of the stables, before collapsing next to a gate.

They added that they had seen him lying on the ground as emergency services rushed across from the racecourse. He is believed to have been pronounced dead shortly after they arrived.

A source added that Parnissian was a very quiet horse which had shown no signs of aggression or poor temperament in the past. It has not been confirmed if Parnissian was involved in Mr Dooley’s death.

Following the incident, the last two races of the event were called off as Surrey Police launched an investigation.

Last night Mrs Perrett described the incident as an “awful situation”, adding that Mr Dooley had been a “very special member” of her business.

“It is with huge sadness that I can confirm we lost our friend and colleague Ken Dooley after an incident in the stable yard at Kempton last night,” she said in a statement.

"Ken had been with us for seven years and was a very special member of our family business at Coombelands.

"He was an excellent employee, very experienced with racehorses having worked all of his life with them as a jockey, trainer and jockey coach around the world. He was always first into work in the morning, hugely enthusiastic and dedicated to his horses and a very much valued and integral member of our team.

