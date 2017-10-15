Ascot-winning trainer's stable worker dies after being 'kicked in the head by horse' at Kempton Park

A racehorse belonging to an Ascot-winning trainer may have fatally kicked a stable lad in the head before a race at Kempton Park, one of the country’s best-known courses.
Amanda Perrett, a renowned trainer whose horse, Zhui Feng, won the Royal Hunt Cup earlier this year, last night confirmed that one of her employees had been killed on Saturday night.
It is understood that the man, named as Kenneth Dooley, was an experienced stable lad who had been attending to one of Perrett’s racehorses prior to a race.
Mr Dooley, is believed to have been attending to Mrs Perrett’s third runner, Parnassian, for the 8.45pm race involving the Queen’s runner, Patchwork, when he was kicked in the head inside the stables.
Mrs Perrett also had two horses - Mr Bossy Boots and The Warrior - entered in the earlier 8.15pm race, with The Warrior coming second in that event.
A witness at Kempton Park who saw the incident told The Daily Telegraph that Mr Dooley had been seen stumbling out of the stables, before collapsing next to a gate.
They added that they had seen him lying on the ground as emergency services rushed across from the racecourse. He is believed to have been pronounced dead shortly after they arrived.
READ MORE: Tennis: Federer focused on World Tour Finals after Shanghai title
READ MORE: Sharapova wins first title since drugs ban return
READ MORE: Manchester City star De Bruyne one of the best in the world, says Silva
A source added that Parnissian was a very quiet horse which had shown no signs of aggression or poor temperament in the past. It has not been confirmed if Parnissian was involved in Mr Dooley’s death.
Following the incident, the last two races of the event were called off as Surrey Police launched an investigation.
Last night Mrs Perrett described the incident as an “awful situation”, adding that Mr Dooley had been a “very special member” of her business.
“It is with huge sadness that I can confirm we lost our friend and colleague Ken Dooley after an incident in the stable yard at Kempton last night,” she said in a statement.
"Ken had been with us for seven years and was a very special member of our family business at Coombelands.
"He was an excellent employee, very experienced with racehorses having worked all of his life with them as a jockey, trainer and jockey coach around the world. He was always first into work in the morning, hugely enthusiastic and dedicated to his horses and a very much valued and integral member of our team.
"I would like to thank my staff, the stable and racecourse staff at Kempton, Hugo Palmer’s travelling head lad, Dr Lucy Free and the ambulance service who were so quickly there to help Ken. Our thoughts are with his family at this very sad time."
Meanwhile, friends of Mr Dooley described him as the “loveliest, kindest” man, adding that he had travelled the world working in the racing industry.
Taking to social media, Rhianna Lopez, who used to work with Mr Dooley at Coombelands, said: “It's with a heavy heart and sadness to find out that an amazing guy that I had the privilege of living with at coombelands has sadly passed away.
“Ken was the loveliest, kindest human there was and hearing his great stories about travelling the world within the racing industry whilst we used to cook dinner in the kitchen will be a great way to remember him.”
Another friend, Charlie Newman, said: “Can't get my head round what happened tonight. R.I.P. ken my condolences goes out to his family and friends and all from Amanda Perrett's.”
Surrey Police confirmed on Sunday night that that officers had been called to Kempton Park following a report of a “sudden death”.
A spokesman added: “Surrey Police were called to Kempton Park racecourse in Sunbury-on-Thames following a report of a sudden death around 9.20pm on Saturday October 14.
"The death is currently being treated as unexplained and enquiries remain ongoing."
Commenting on the incident, jockey Racheal Kneller said: “Terrible scenes at Kempton stable yard tonight...sadly someone had been kicked quite badly. Keeping everything crossed for them.”
Meanwhile, jockey Martin Dwyer, who was riding at the fixture, described a "sombre mood" and shock at the racecourse as the news emerged.
He said: "Unfortunately, horses do kick out and I believe that's what happened. They have metal shoes on and if you get a kick from a horse it can be very serious."
Kempton clerk of the course Barney Clifford told the Press Association doctors were called in after a person suffered "a serious injury in the stable yard".
Doctors had been with the individual, Mr Clifford said.
A statement issued by the Racecourse Association said it had been “deeply saddened” by the “tragic news”.
“Racecourses do everything they can to provide a safe working environment in all areas and are equipped to provide the highest level of medical care and attention whenever it is required.
“This tragic accident is a reminder of the dangerous nature of the work stable staff do day in day out and our thoughts are very much with everybody affected at this difficult time.
“Staff as well as jockeys at Chepstow and Goodwood will wear black armbands today as a mark of respect.”