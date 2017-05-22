Manchester Arena: large police presence after reports of gunshots and explosion

Reports of 'explosions' at Manchester Arena

Police warning to stay away from area

Emergency services rush to scene

Panic as concert-goers flee the arena

Ariana Grande was performing at Manchester Arena

11:13PM

Schoolchildren 'ushered into one common room'

Boarders at Chetham's Music School next to Victoria Station and very near the arena have reportedly been ushered into one common room amid reports of explosion.

11:07PM

'Everyone ran out screaming'

Just got out of Manchester arena after seeing Ariana perform. There was a loud bang when the lights came on & everyone ran out screaming �� — Riona�� (@SmileFor__Niall) May 22, 2017

11:05PM

British Transport Police have tweeted

We are aware of an incident at #ManchesterArena. We have officers at the scene & will provide further updates as soon as possible. — BTP (@BTP) May 22, 2017

10:58PM

There are some reports the explosion heard could have been part of the act at Manchester Arena

Ariana Grande was performing.

Conflicting reports from Manchester arena. Everything from bombs, to a huge balloon prop bursting. Emergency services on scene. — Jake (@Jake_afcb) May 22, 2017

10:56PM

Emergency services rush to scene

Police responded to reports of an incident at Manchester Arena. Please stay away from the area. More details to follow.... — G M Police (@gmpolice) May 22, 2017

10:48PM

Reports of 'massive explosion' in Manchester Arena

Two loud bangs heard around Manchester arena. People running out of the arena. No idea what's going on pic.twitter.com/KaRzQckvEE — Alan Brennan (@alanbmufc92) May 22, 2017

