    Manchester Arena: large police presence after reports of gunshots and explosion

    Barney Henderson
    breaking news

    • Reports of 'explosions' at Manchester Arena
    • Police warning to stay away from area
    • Emergency services rush to scene
    • Panic as concert-goers flee the arena
    • Ariana Grande was performing at Manchester Arena

     

    11:13PM

    Schoolchildren 'ushered into one common room'

    Boarders at Chetham's Music School next to Victoria Station and very near the arena have reportedly been ushered into one common room amid reports of explosion.

    11:07PM

    'Everyone ran out screaming'

     

    11:05PM

    British Transport Police have tweeted

     

    10:58PM

    There are some reports the explosion heard could have been part of the act at Manchester Arena

    Ariana Grande was performing.

     

    10:56PM

    Emergency services rush to scene

     

    10:48PM

    Reports of 'massive explosion' in Manchester Arena

    Two loud bangs heard around Manchester arena. People running out of the arena. No idea what's going on pic.twitter.com/KaRzQckvEE

    — Alan Brennan (@alanbmufc92) May 22, 2017

     

