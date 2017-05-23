Manchester Arena: Offers of help pour in on social media following Ariana Grande concert incident

Concert-goers affected by a suspected terror attack at Manchester Arena have been offered shelter by locals.

There are also reports that a hotel near the venue has taken in dozens of children following an explosion that killed 19 people and injured around 50 others.

After the incident on Monday night, city residents took to social media offering to take in any people left stranded, using the hashtag #roomformanchester.

The city's mayor, former Labour MP Andy Burnham, tweeted: "If you are stranded in the area you can... follow #RoomForManchester where hotels and local people of our great city are offering refuge."

If you are stranded in the area you can also follow #RoomForManchester where hotels and local people of our great city are offering refuge https://t.co/yaRwKMGwzV — Mayor Andy Burnham (@MayorofGM) May 23, 2017

Many of those caught up in the chaos were young fans of US singer Ariana Grande, who had performed at the venue.

Police advised the public to avoid the area around the Manchester Arena, and the train station near the arena, Victoria Station, was evacuated and all trains cancelled.

There were reports that a Holiday Inn hotel near Manchester Arena had taken in "50+ children" who were unaccompanied at the gig.

Taxis in Manchester are offering FREE rides home for anyone stuck in the Manchester Arena area. Let your friends/family know. — azy (@azymanzur) 22 May 2017

If anyone needs shelter we are right on the outskirts of central Manchester in Salford, anything I can do to help DM me!! #ManchesterArena — Karolina Staniecka (@karolinaviolet) 22 May 2017

Anyone needing a lift/place to stay from the Manchester Arena, tweet #roomformanchester Retweet and get this trending to help. — Cal (@Panayisalad) 22 May 2017

Anyone in Manchester who needs to wait for their parents or needs somewhere stay or to make phone calls, etc, just DM me. We have tea! — Simon Clancy (@SiClancy) 22 May 2017

#Manchester. DM me if you need somewhere to go, to use a landline, to have a tea and sit down. Anything. Northern Quarter-Oldham street — louise benson (@Lbenson88) 22 May 2017

If anyone in manchester is stranded, needs help getting home, give me a shout! — Jaiden Micheal (@jaidenofficial) 22 May 2017

#DWTManchester anyone stuck down the east side of manchester dm me. i can't guarantee a tour guide but ill try my best to help — ellie (@starlordhs) 22 May 2017

10 minutes from the #ManchesterArena if anyone needs help/lifts/drinks etc REPLY OR DM me #Manchester#MEN — The Salford Fox (@tomharveymedia) 22 May 2017

#RoomforManchester if anybody needs somewhere to stay - we have plenty of spare beds & blankets + an unlimited supply of tea. Please DM. — Rosie Connor (@RosieConnor1) 22 May 2017

The Holiday Inn nearest to Manchester Arena have taken dozens of kids who have been separated from their parents tonight. — Samuel Carvalho (@SamCarvalho) 22 May 2017

