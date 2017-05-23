    Manchester Arena: Offers of help pour in on social media following Ariana Grande concert incident

    Telegraph Reporters

    Concert-goers affected by a suspected terror attack at Manchester Arena have been offered shelter by locals.

    There are also reports that a hotel near the venue has taken in dozens of children following an explosion that killed 19 people and injured around 50 others.

    After the incident on Monday night, city residents took to social media offering to take in any people left stranded, using the hashtag #roomformanchester.

    The city's mayor, former Labour MP Andy Burnham, tweeted: "If you are stranded in the area you can... follow #RoomForManchester where hotels and local people of our great city are offering refuge."

    Many of those caught up in the chaos were young fans of US singer Ariana Grande, who had performed at the venue.

    Police advised the public to avoid the area around the Manchester Arena, and the train station near the arena, Victoria Station, was evacuated and all trains cancelled.

    There were reports that a Holiday Inn hotel near Manchester Arena had taken in "50+ children" who were unaccompanied at the gig.

     

     

     

    RegisterLog incommenting policy

    By using Yahoo you agree that Yahoo and partners may use Cookies for personalisation and other purposes