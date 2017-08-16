Manchester attack: Homeless hero 'stole bank card from injured victim'

A homeless man who rushed to help victims of the Manchester Arena suicide bombing has been charged with stealing a bank card from a woman injured in the attack.

Greater Manchester Police confirmed Chris Parker, 33, had been charged with two counts of theft relating to the disappearance of a card on May 22, the night of the atrocity.

The card belonged to Pauline Healey, a grandmother who was left in a coma for several days afterwards. Her 14-year-old granddaughter, Sorrell Leczkowski, was killed.

Mr Parker was praised for his bravery in helping victims of the bombing and a GoFundMe page set up to cover his living costs raised over £52,000 after a social media campaign.

He regularly begged for money in the Manchester Arena foyer after concerts and reacted quickly as the bomber killed 22 people and injured 250 others.

At the time Mr Parker spoke about the horror he witnessed and described the brave actions he took to help victims.

“Everyone was piling out, all happy and everything else. As people were coming out of the glass doors I heard a bang and within a split second I saw a white flash, then smoke and then I heard screaming,” he said.

”It knocked me to the floor and then I got up and instead of running away my gut instinct was to run back and try and help.

“I saw a little girl... she had no legs. I wrapped her in one of the merchandise T-shirts and I said 'Where is your mum and daddy?' She said, 'My dad is at work, my mum is up there'.”

Mr Parker has continued to live on the streets since the attack despite the money raised on his behalf. Last month, he reportedly met with managers at a local homeless charity to plan for his future.

He was instructed to appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court today.