Manchester attack: Seventh arrest in arena bombing investigation as man held in Nuneaton

A man has been arrested in Warwickshire in connection with the Manchester Arena suicide bombing, Greater Manchester Police has said.

The man was detained in Nuneaton and is thought to be the seventh person arrested following Monday night's attack.

It comes as authorities scramble to uncover what is believed to be a significant terror cell functioning both in and outside Manchester.

Police and security services found further explosives in extensive raids on Wednesday, The Independent revealed.

One device was blown up in a controlled explosion and security sources say there is a real possibility other bombs are yet to be found.

Authorities believe a terrorist network had been established to carry out a sustained assault, and further arrests are likely to follow in and outside Manchester.

