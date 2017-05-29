Manchester terror attack police release image in hunt for Salman Abedi suitcase

Salman Abedi carrying a distinctive blue suitcase in Manchester city centre before he carried out the Manchester Arena terror attack - Press Association Images

Police are warning people not to approach a blue suitcase Salman Abedi was seen carrying days before the deadly Manchester bombing.

The public are being asked to contact police immediately if they see the piece of luggage.

It comes as CCTV footage obtained by the BBC also shows Abedi shopping a day before the attack.

CCTV released showing Abedi in a shop Credit: BBC News

He is believed to have bought food and cleaning products, including almonds, tuna, scouring pads and air fresheners, at a convenience store near Granby Road, which is where he assembled the bomb.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) have released an image of the suicide bomber with the hip-high case in the city centre on May 22.

Salman Abedi carrying a distinctive blue suitcase in Manchester city centre before he carried out the Manchester Arena terror attack Credit: Greater Manchester Police/PA

Detective Chief Superintendent Russ Jackson, from the North West Counter Terrorism Unit, said: "We believe Abedi was in possession of this case in the days before the attack at Manchester Arena on Monday 22 May.

"I want to stress that this is a different item than the one he used in the attack."

He added: "We have no reason to believe the case and its contents contain anything dangerous, but would ask people to be cautious."

Abedi shopping a day before the attack Credit: BBC News

Mr Jackson continued: "The public should not approach the case if they see it but contact police immediately on 999."

As well as the CCTV image of Abedi, detectives have released a picture of a replica case, as they continue to piece together the terrorist's movements in the lead-up to the attack.

