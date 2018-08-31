Midges Descend Upon Russian City Taganrog

Thousands of chironomids – a flying insect also known as the non-biting midge or lake flies – have reportedly descended upon the Russian city Taganrog, near the border with Ukraine, in the final days of August.

According to The Moscow Times, they have been spotted buzzing on roads and beneath lights and have also been sighted in the Sakha Republic.

Some have mistaken the midges for mosquitos, which they superficially resemble. Mosquitos are from the family Culicidae rather than Chironomidae, the family of the midges.

Environmental authorities have said that the high numbers of the insects is likely due to their migration season, according to a government press release.

This August 29 footage shows a glimpse of the midge swarms under a lamp post in Tagnarog. Credit: lyagovich_restavratsiya_vann via Storyful