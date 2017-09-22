Netflix's new shows and films: Everything coming in October, from Stranger Things and Riverdale to Mindhunter

With the nights drawing in and the cold weather acquiescing October will prove the perfect time to put your Netflix subscription to good use with a month of standout additions worth your time.

Stranger Things bears no introduction, its first season becoming one of the most unexpected smash hits of 2016. The agonising wait for its second season will draw to a close on Halloween ready to turn your world, er, Upside Down (forgive us) as bizarre events continue to rock Mike, Dustin, Lucas and the formerly missing Will Byers in Hawkins, Indiana.

Millie Bobby Brown's Eleven will return for the nine-episode season as will adult stars Winona Ryder and David Harbour.

David Fincher has directed the first episode of new detective series MINDHUNTER which will arrive midway through the month. Based on the book Mind Hunter: Inside FBI’s Elite Serial Crime Unit by Mark Olshaker and John E. Douglas, this new series stars Jonathan Groff and Holt McCallant as FBI agents who must delve in the psyches of serial killers in order to solve pending investigations. Think Criminal Minds meets Zodiac.

David Fincher directs the pilot episode of 'MINDHUNTER' More

Other directors to lend their talent to the 1979-set series, which will premiere at the London Film Festival, is documentary maker Asif Kapadia (Senna, Amy) and Tobias Lindholm (A Hijacking).

You may be wary of any new Adam Sandler film that finds its way to Netflix but don't let that throw you off the scent of The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected). This is the latest from director Noah Baumbach (Frances Ha, Mistress America) and sees Sandler turn in his best performance since Paul Thomas Anderson's Punch-Drunk Love (2002). Nominated for the Palme d'Or at Cannes, the film follows an estranged family (Elizabeth Marvel, Ben Stiller) who gather in New York for an event celebrating the artistic work of their father (Dustin Hoffman).

Then there's Netflix's first Italian series, the ten-episode Suburra - an adaptation of Carlo Bonini and Giancarlo De Cataldo's doorsropper which was turned into a searing crime film just last year (from director Stefano Sollima, currently hard at work on Sicario sequel Soldado). Set in 2008, Suburra tracks the deadly connections between corrupt politicians, organised crime and the Vatican. It'll last for ten episodes.

You can find a full list of everything joiing Netflix in October below.

October 1

When Calls the Heart: Season 4

Equestria Girls: Tales of Canterlot High: Season 1

Grean House: Season 1

Ha Unlimited: Season 1+2

Horror Story: Season 1

Kon Kon Kon: Season 1

Lockup: Disturbing the Peace: Collection 1

Lovesick: Season 1+2

My Bromance: Season 1

Part Time the Series: Season 1

The Extra: Season 1

The School: Season 1

Time Travel: Season 1

Timeline: Season 1

What She Put on the Table: Season 1

Wrong Side

Raju Sameer

26 Years

The President’s Barber

Ernesto Guevara – El Che

Crazy Che

The Time of Their Lives

Men on a Mission: Series 1

Generation Iron 2

How to Steal a Dog

Too Much Stress From My Heart

Verónica

Ice Guardians

Boys in the Trees

Forever the Moment

Ghost Patrol

The Lion Woman

Bitten: Season 3

America 3000

The Bounce Back

OFFICE

X-Mas

The Perfect Guy

Cart

Whitechapel: Season 4

I’m in Love with a Church Girl

Arena

Fish Don’t Blink

Tracker

The Betrayed

Rush Hour 3

The Host

The Prize Winner of Defiance, Ohio

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves

Major League

