Netflix's new shows and films: Everything coming in October, from Stranger Things and Riverdale to Mindhunter

With the nights drawing in and the cold weather acquiescing October will prove the perfect time to put your Netflix subscription to good use with a month of standout additions worth your time.
Stranger Things bears no introduction, its first season becoming one of the most unexpected smash hits of 2016. The agonising wait for its second season will draw to a close on Halloween ready to turn your world, er, Upside Down (forgive us) as bizarre events continue to rock Mike, Dustin, Lucas and the formerly missing Will Byers in Hawkins, Indiana.
Millie Bobby Brown's Eleven will return for the nine-episode season as will adult stars Winona Ryder and David Harbour.
David Fincher has directed the first episode of new detective series MINDHUNTER which will arrive midway through the month. Based on the book Mind Hunter: Inside FBI’s Elite Serial Crime Unit by Mark Olshaker and John E. Douglas, this new series stars Jonathan Groff and Holt McCallant as FBI agents who must delve in the psyches of serial killers in order to solve pending investigations. Think Criminal Minds meets Zodiac.
Other directors to lend their talent to the 1979-set series, which will premiere at the London Film Festival, is documentary maker Asif Kapadia (Senna, Amy) and Tobias Lindholm (A Hijacking).
You may be wary of any new Adam Sandler film that finds its way to Netflix but don't let that throw you off the scent of The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected). This is the latest from director Noah Baumbach (Frances Ha, Mistress America) and sees Sandler turn in his best performance since Paul Thomas Anderson's Punch-Drunk Love (2002). Nominated for the Palme d'Or at Cannes, the film follows an estranged family (Elizabeth Marvel, Ben Stiller) who gather in New York for an event celebrating the artistic work of their father (Dustin Hoffman).
Then there's Netflix's first Italian series, the ten-episode Suburra - an adaptation of Carlo Bonini and Giancarlo De Cataldo's doorsropper which was turned into a searing crime film just last year (from director Stefano Sollima, currently hard at work on Sicario sequel Soldado). Set in 2008, Suburra tracks the deadly connections between corrupt politicians, organised crime and the Vatican. It'll last for ten episodes.
You can find a full list of everything joiing Netflix in October below.
October 1
When Calls the Heart: Season 4
Equestria Girls: Tales of Canterlot High: Season 1
Grean House: Season 1
Ha Unlimited: Season 1+2
Horror Story: Season 1
Kon Kon Kon: Season 1
Lockup: Disturbing the Peace: Collection 1
Lovesick: Season 1+2
My Bromance: Season 1
Part Time the Series: Season 1
The Extra: Season 1
The School: Season 1
Time Travel: Season 1
Timeline: Season 1
What She Put on the Table: Season 1
Wrong Side
Raju Sameer
26 Years
The President’s Barber
Ernesto Guevara – El Che
Crazy Che
The Time of Their Lives
Men on a Mission: Series 1
Generation Iron 2
How to Steal a Dog
Too Much Stress From My Heart
Verónica
Ice Guardians
Boys in the Trees
Forever the Moment
Ghost Patrol
The Lion Woman
Bitten: Season 3
America 3000
The Bounce Back
OFFICE
X-Mas
The Perfect Guy
Cart
Whitechapel: Season 4
I’m in Love with a Church Girl
Arena
Fish Don’t Blink
Tracker
The Betrayed
Rush Hour 3
The Host
The Prize Winner of Defiance, Ohio
Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves
Major League
xXx
Joint Security
Area
It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World
Kidnapped
Good Will Hunting
For a Few Dollars More
Like Water for Chocolate
Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
October 2
Footprints in the Sand: Season 1
In Laws: Season 1
La Femme: Season 1
Laws of Attraction: Season 1
Moving on: Season 1
Mr. Dynamite: The Rise of James Brown
October 3
Rodney Carrington: Here Comes the Truth
Chesapeake Shores: Season 2
Hallows Eve Security
October 4
Robin Hood: Men in Tights
October 5
Bonus Family: Season 1
Precious Youth: Season 1
It Was Fifty Years Ago Today! The Beatles: Sgt Pepper And Beyond
October 6
ID-0: Season 1
Skylanders Academy: Season 2
Word Party: Season 3
Kibaoh Klashers: Season 2
Auntie Duohe: Season 1
October 7
Mossad 101: Season 2
Chris Brown: Welcome To My Life
October 10
6 Days
Christina P: Mother Inferior
Kidnap Chesapeake Shores: Season 2
The Little Mermaid
Once Upon a Time Season 7
October 12
Dynasty: Season 1
Riverdale: Season 2 Bomb Scared (Fe de
Bomb Scared (Fe de Etarras)
Barakah Meets Barakah
October 13
The Babysitter
El Especial de Alex Fernández, el Especial
Kingdom of Us
Super Monsters: Season 1
Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 4
Evelyn
October 14
Jane The Virgin: Season 4
October 15
Power Rangers Ninja Steel: Season 1
Siffredi
Late Night – Hard Academy: Season 1
West Coast Customs: Season 6
LEGO: City: Season 1
Power Rangers Series 2017: Season 1
OtherLife
Singapore
Hamare Tumhare
Alibaba Aur 40 Chor
Aji Bas Shukriya
Shikari
Ashanti
Mujrim
Ujala
Bandie
Ratandeep
Jaal
Vardi
Pyar Ke Do Pal
Shikari
Money Belief: The Possession of Janet Moses
Arjun
The New Guy
The Pledge
Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls
October 17
Patton Oswalt: Annihilation Live from the BBC: Season 1
October 18
What We Did on Our Holiday
October 19
Wedding Unplanned
Amnesia
Madame Bovary
October 20
The Day I Met El Chapo: The Kate del Castillo Story
Haters Back Off (Season 2)
One of Us
Wheelman
October 22
Scorpion: Season 3
Shelter
October 24
Wanted: Season 1+2
October 26
Ainori Love Wagon: Asian Journey
Strange Weather
October 27
Joan Didion: The Center Will Not Hold October
28 Doogal
October 30
Judah Friedlander: America Is The Greatest Country In The United States
Max 2: White House Hero
October 31
Zumbo’s Just Desserts: Season 1 Ripped