    Netflix's new shows and films: Everything coming in October, from Stranger Things and Riverdale to Mindhunter

    Jacob Stolworthy

    With the nights drawing in and the cold weather acquiescing October will prove the perfect time to put your Netflix subscription to good use with a month of standout additions worth your time.

    Stranger Things bears no introduction, its first season becoming one of the most unexpected smash hits of 2016. The agonising wait for its second season will draw to a close on Halloween ready to turn your world, er, Upside Down (forgive us) as bizarre events continue to rock Mike, Dustin, Lucas and the formerly missing Will Byers in Hawkins, Indiana.

    Millie Bobby Brown's Eleven will return for the nine-episode season as will adult stars Winona Ryder and David Harbour.

    David Fincher has directed the first episode of new detective series MINDHUNTER which will arrive midway through the month. Based on the book Mind Hunter: Inside FBI’s Elite Serial Crime Unit by Mark Olshaker and John E. Douglas, this new series stars Jonathan Groff and Holt McCallant as FBI agents who must delve in the psyches of serial killers in order to solve pending investigations. Think Criminal Minds meets Zodiac.

    David Fincher directs the pilot episode of 'MINDHUNTER'

    Other directors to lend their talent to the 1979-set series, which will premiere at the London Film Festival, is documentary maker Asif Kapadia (Senna, Amy) and Tobias Lindholm (A Hijacking).

    You may be wary of any new Adam Sandler film that finds its way to Netflix but don't let that throw you off the scent of The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected). This is the latest from director Noah Baumbach (Frances Ha, Mistress America) and sees Sandler turn in his best performance since Paul Thomas Anderson's Punch-Drunk Love (2002). Nominated for the Palme d'Or at Cannes, the film follows an estranged family (Elizabeth Marvel, Ben Stiller) who gather in New York for an event celebrating the artistic work of their father (Dustin Hoffman).

    Then there's Netflix's first Italian series, the ten-episode Suburra - an adaptation of Carlo Bonini and Giancarlo De Cataldo's doorsropper which was turned into a searing crime film just last year (from director Stefano Sollima, currently hard at work on Sicario sequel Soldado). Set in 2008, Suburra tracks the deadly connections between corrupt politicians, organised crime and the Vatican. It'll last for ten episodes.

    You can find a full list of everything joiing Netflix in October below.

    October 1

    When Calls the Heart: Season 4

    Equestria Girls: Tales of Canterlot High: Season 1

    Grean House: Season 1

    Ha Unlimited: Season 1+2

    Horror Story: Season 1

    Kon Kon Kon: Season 1

    Lockup: Disturbing the Peace: Collection 1

    Lovesick: Season 1+2

    My Bromance: Season 1

    Part Time the Series: Season 1

    The Extra: Season 1

    The School: Season 1

    Time Travel: Season 1

    Timeline: Season 1

    What She Put on the Table: Season 1

    Wrong Side

    Raju Sameer

    26 Years

    The President’s Barber

    Ernesto Guevara – El Che

    Crazy Che

    The Time of Their Lives

    Men on a Mission: Series 1

    Generation Iron 2

    How to Steal a Dog

    Too Much Stress From My Heart

    Verónica

    Ice Guardians

    Boys in the Trees

    Forever the Moment

    Ghost Patrol

    The Lion Woman

    Bitten: Season 3

    America 3000

    The Bounce Back

    OFFICE

    X-Mas

    The Perfect Guy

    Cart

    Whitechapel: Season 4

    I’m in Love with a Church Girl

    Arena

    Fish Don’t Blink

    Tracker

    The Betrayed

    Rush Hour 3

    The Host

    The Prize Winner of Defiance, Ohio

    Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves

    Major League

    xXx

    Joint Security

    Area

    It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World

    Kidnapped

    Good Will Hunting

    For a Few Dollars More

    Like Water for Chocolate

    Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

    October 2

    Footprints in the Sand: Season 1

    In Laws: Season 1

    La Femme: Season 1

    Laws of Attraction: Season 1

    Moving on: Season 1

    Mr. Dynamite: The Rise of James Brown

    October 3

    Rodney Carrington: Here Comes the Truth

    Chesapeake Shores: Season 2

    Hallows Eve Security

    October 4

    Robin Hood: Men in Tights

    October 5

    Bonus Family: Season 1

    Precious Youth: Season 1

    It Was Fifty Years Ago Today! The Beatles: Sgt Pepper And Beyond

    October 6

    ID-0: Season 1

    Skylanders Academy: Season 2

    Word Party: Season 3

    Kibaoh Klashers: Season 2

    Auntie Duohe: Season 1

    October 7

    Mossad 101: Season 2

    Chris Brown: Welcome To My Life

    October 10

    6 Days

    Christina P: Mother Inferior

    Kidnap Chesapeake Shores: Season 2

    The Little Mermaid

    Once Upon a Time Season 7

    October 12

    Dynasty: Season 1

    Riverdale: Season 2 Bomb Scared (Fe de

    Bomb Scared (Fe de Etarras)

    Barakah Meets Barakah

    October 13

    The Babysitter

    El Especial de Alex Fernández, el Especial

    Kingdom of Us

    Super Monsters: Season 1

    Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 4

    Evelyn

    October 14

    Jane The Virgin: Season 4

    October 15

    Power Rangers Ninja Steel: Season 1

    Siffredi

    Late Night – Hard Academy: Season 1

    West Coast Customs: Season 6

    LEGO: City: Season 1

    Power Rangers Series 2017: Season 1

    OtherLife

    Singapore

    Hamare Tumhare

    Alibaba Aur 40 Chor

    Aji Bas Shukriya

    Shikari

    Ashanti

    Mujrim

    Ujala

    Bandie

    Ratandeep

    Jaal

    Vardi

    Pyar Ke Do Pal

    Shikari

    Money Belief: The Possession of Janet Moses

    Arjun

    The New Guy

    The Pledge

    Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls

    October 17

    Patton Oswalt: Annihilation Live from the BBC: Season 1

    October 18

    What We Did on Our Holiday

    October 19

    Wedding Unplanned

    Amnesia

    Madame Bovary

    October 20

    The Day I Met El Chapo: The Kate del Castillo Story

    Haters Back Off (Season 2)

    One of Us

    Wheelman

    October 22

    Scorpion: Season 3

    Shelter

    October 24

    Wanted: Season 1+2

    October 26

    Ainori Love Wagon: Asian Journey

    Strange Weather

    October 27

    Joan Didion: The Center Will Not Hold October

    28 Doogal

    October 30

    Judah Friedlander: America Is The Greatest Country In The United States

    Max 2: White House Hero

    October 31

    Zumbo’s Just Desserts: Season 1 Ripped


