Unity: Pharrell Williams gets down on two knees in Charlottesville: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Pharrell Williams defiantly knelt down on two knees during his performance at the Charlottesville unity concert, saying that “nobody can tell me to do”.

In a mark of solidarity with NFL free agent Colin Kaepernick, the pop star knelt in front of a crowd of thousands in Virgina on Sunday night.

“Can’t nobody tell me what to do. If I wanna get on my knees right now for the people in my city, for the people in my state, that’s what that flag is for,” he told the cheering stadium.

Referencing the controversy between the NFL and President Donald Trump, Williams urged the audience to try and see the “potential” in America.





“And when I think about the potential of this country, the potential of this state, the potential of these people, the potential of this amazing, amazing university, there's only one word that I feel,” he said.

Hosted by Dave Matthews, the concert was billed as an ‘evening of music and unity’ following the violent clashes during white nationalist rallies.

A string of high profile performers including Justin Timberlake and Ariana Grande also showed their support during the show.

Matthews introduced Susan Bro, the mother of Heather Heyer, who was killed by a white nationalist when he drove into a crowd of protesters on Audust 12.

She told the crowd: “I'm here in her place to sing with all of you in her place. By raising our voices against hatred, you make Heather's death count.”

John Legend also leant a voice of support over the weekend, kneeling down on stage in during a show in Hamburg.

He captioned an Instagrma phtoo of himself: “#TakeaKnee #DarknessAndLightTour #GLORY.”