Pole dancing now recognised by international sports body - leaving the door open to inclusion in the Olympics

It was was once considered a risqué pursuit, performed in front of a paying clientele at late night establishments.

However, now pole dancing has been recognised by an international sporting body, following an 11-year battle by a British competitor to make the event an Olympic sport.

For the first time, the Global Association of International Sports Federation (GAISF) has granted seven events “Observer status”, meaning they are now provisionally recognised as sports.

The historic milestone means that the International Pole Sports Federation (IPSF), founded by Katie Coates, 41, from Hertfordshire, is now able to apply for membership of the International Olympic Committee.

If accepted, it is hoped that membership will pave the way to poledancing becoming an event at the Olympics, which would see it join recently incorporated fixtures such as baseball, karate and surfing.

At a national level, the British federation for pole dancing is now eligible to apply for national sports recognition through the Department for Digital, Culture and Sport.

Katie Coates, a pole dancing instructor who founded the International Pole Sports Federation More

It is also permitted to apply for membership of UK Sport and the British Olympic Committee, which could allocate it national and UK Lottery funding in the future.

The announcement follows more than a decade of campaigning by Ms Coates, a pole dancing instructor, who set up the federation in 2009 after her petition for sports status garnered more than 10,000 signatures.

Since the federation was established, pole fitness - a combination of acrobatics and gymnastics - has surged in popularity, with gyms and leisure centres holding classes across the country.

The IPSF, alongside armwrestling, dodgeball and a number of other events, now has two years to meet GAISF’s requirements to become a fully-recognised sport.

They include becoming compliant with the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and increasing their membership across the world.

Speaking to The Daily Telegraph last night, Ms Coates said poledancing had achieved something previously thought “impossible”, adding that she was confident the event would become a regular fixture in the Olympic Games.

Pole dancing | A brief history More

"In the early 2000s people started doing it as fitness and taking away the sex stigma, so no high heels and making it accessible for average people,” she added.

Read more