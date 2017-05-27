Prince William lays a wreath to Manchester victims amid unprecedented FA Cup final security

Prince William (right) and Greg Clarke lay wreaths to the Manchester bombing victims - REUTERS

The Duke of Cambridge led tributes to the victims of the Manchester terror attack at today's FA Cup final amid unprecedented security at Wembley Stadium.

Prince William, in his role as president of the Football Association, laid a wreath before kick-off of the match between Arsenal and Chelsea alongside the governing body’s chairman, Greg Clarke, Manchester mayor Andy Burnham and Culture Secretary Karen Bradley.

Both sides were also meant to wear black armbands but – embarrassingly – Chelsea forgot to put theirs on until half-time.

A minute’s silence was held before kick-off as heavily-armed police and tank-like armoured vehicles guarded the national stadium in the biggest security operation in the 145-year history of the world’s oldest cup competition.

View photos A minute's silence was held before the match at Wembley Credit: Ian Walton/Getty More

Around a dozen armed officers patrolled the 90,000-seater venue’s perimeter and Wembley Way, with hundreds more police on duty for the country’s biggest sporting event since 22 people were killed by a suicide bomber at the Manchester Arena on Monday night.

There was no sign of the army, which had been drafted in to support the police at key locations following the upgrading of the UK’s terror threat level to ‘critical’ and the first ever activation of Operation Temperer.

View photos Armed officers outside the stadium before the match Credit: Justin Tallis/AFP More

But the security presence at Wembley appeared even larger than at England’s matches immediately after the November 2015 Paris attacks and March’s outrage in Westminster. As at the latter fixture against Lithuania, bomb-proof ‘Guardian’ vehicles were deployed on the roads around Wembley, alongside dozens of standard police cars and vans.

Following a review of security for all public events since Monday’s tragedy, “enhanced” operations were also in force for the Scottish Cup final between Celtic and Aberdeen, at Hampden Park, and rugby’s Premiership final between Wasps and Exeter, at Twickenham, at the start of the biggest sporting weekend of the year.

View photos There was an unprecedented level of security for the match Credit: John Stillwell/PA More

Read More