Promo Says NASA is 'Returning to the Moon... to Stay'

NASA is going to the moon again “to stay,” according to a promotional video posted to their social media accounts on November 17.

The video, which features clips from previous NASA operations, was posted with a message that said NASA was also “preparing to go beyond to Mars.”

Members of the National Space Council’s Users’ Advisory Group commented on November 15 regarding NASA’s plan to return humans to the moon within 10 years, saying that it wasn’t ambitious enough and that NASA should accelerate the timeframe, according to Space News. Credit: NASA via Storyful