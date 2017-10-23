The Queen's horses win £7million in prize money

The Queen's horses have won nearly £7 million in prize money over the past 30 years, figures show.

Last year was a record-breaking year in which she earned a whopping £557,650, making up nearly a tenth of her historic winnings over three decades, totaling £6,704,941.

So far she has recorded 451 race wins with a win percentage of 15.9 per cent.

Her Majesty has a long-standing interest in horse breeding and is said to read the Racing Post over breakfast every morning.

It is understood that the majority of the winnings go to the horses' trainers, although Buckingham Palace said the matter was "private" and declined to provide a breakdown of where it goes.

The Queen at Ascot this year

Her Majesty currently sits in 11th place in the Owners’ Flat Championship table with 18 wins.

Godolphin Racing are the current table toppers in the flat Owners Championship, with 132 race wins and £5,513,737.77 in prize money.

Her most successful horse is Merlin trained by Michael Bell, who has won 3 out of 8 runs (37.5 per cent winning percentage) and earned a total of £21,768.

Her Majesty’s most successful horse based on winning percentage is Elector, trained by Sir Michael Stoute who has a 100 per cent race win record.

The Bay Colt is next due to run at the Epsom Investec Derby on the 2nd of June in 2018 - one to watch for those who like a bet or two.

So far this year the Queen has had 20 wins, three down on last year. Back when she first started racing it was common for her horses to achieve substantially more wins, typically 40 to 50 a year.

The next horse owned by The Queen that is due to race is Patchwork, trained by Richard Hughes in the 32 Red Handicap at Kempton. Patchwork has won 1 out of 7 races this year.

The Queen makes regular visits to observe and assess her animals first hand from birth and beyond. Her horses are foaled at the Royal Stud in the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, England.

Once they finish racing, they remain in her care into retirement. Her bloodstock and racing adviser is John Warren, who took over the role from his father in law, Henry Herbert, 7th Earl of Carnarvon, on his death in 2001.

Last year's record winnings are down to her Majesty's trainers, including Micheal Stout and William Haggers, being in particularly good form, according to Sean Trivas, horse expert for Myracing.com. He added that as around two thirds of her horses are still home bred "she has got lucky" with her bloodlines.