The rise of ‘Green Opium’: Golf made compulsory in Chinese schools to instill manners

Compulsory golf classes have been rolled out in Chinese schools - ChinaVisual.com

Golf was banned in China, after being branded a "sport for millionaires", but is now being made compulsory in schools to teach children etiquette and instill good behaviour.

China has a longstanding love-hate relationship with golf, which has been vilified by the country’s Communist rulers but enjoyed by local officials.

Labelled a “sport for millionaires” by Mao Tse-tung after he assumed power in 1949, a current war on golf is seen as part of a wider campaign by Xi Jinping, the Chinese president, on corruption and excess.

However, China has some of the best golf courses in the world and an exciting crop of teenage players who have been making an impact on major tournaments.

The rising profile of Chinese players and growing access to driving ranges and courses has helped develop interest in the sport among more affluent families from urban areas.

A golfer tees off at Huatang International Golf Club in Beijing Credit: National Geographic Creative / Alamy Stock Photo More

A state school in the commercial hub of Shanghai last year became the first to provide compulsory lessons, with the headmaster saying it provided seven- and eight-year-old pupils with “an important social skill for them to step towards international society”.

And now schools outside China’s richer, cosmopolitan cities – where parents may have never heard of Tiger Woods or Rory McIlroy – are beginning to provide compulsory classes for students.

Jingwulu Primary School, in Jinan, in the eastern Shandong province, introduced the sport to “foster children's strong determination, self-discipline and manners,” headmistress Ji Yankun said.

“I don’t think I am being over dramatic in calling it a gentleman’s sport, as there is so much good etiquette involved,” she told The Telegraph.

The school has installed practice nets in its grounds and drafted in coaches from Shandong Gold Golf Club to provide compulsory training to nine-year-old pupils.

The golf club is also consulting with four other schools to roll out the training across the province.

“Many children have fallen in love with the sport, which has been called 'the green opium',” said Shandong Gold's Jiang Chunqiu, using a phrase which is often used in China to portray golf as highly enjoyable, but a dangerous foreign import.

“It is an elegant sport, and we want to train the child’s self-discipline to make them a gentleman or gentlewomen.” She said all children must first learn the “manner requirements” before they begin their lessons.

“They must apologise if they are late – even if it is less than five minutes,” she said. “And we demand that they behave themselves at all times during the competition.”

Building golf courses has been banned, but this hasn't dampened enthusiasm Credit: Die Bildagentur der Fotografen GmbH / Alamy Stock Photo More

Read more