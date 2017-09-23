Road World Championships: Chantal Blaak recovers from crash to take surprise world title triumph

Chantal Blaak of the Netherlands claimed gold in the women's road race in the World Championships in Bergen as Great Britain's Hannah Barnes saw her brave bid for a medal end in disappointment.

Blaak, who was caught up in a crash early in the 152.8km race, produced a perfectly-timed break with seven kilometres remaining and crossed the line 28 seconds ahead of the chasing pack.

Australia's Katrin Garfoot claimed silver in a sprint finish, with Denmark's Amalie Dideriksen taking the bronze, while Barnes had to settle for 14th place as the race came back together around the final bend.

Barnes was part of several breakaways and looked primed for a medal as she joined Blaak and Audrey Cordon in opening up a gap of nine seconds in the closing stages, only to be caught by Blaak's team-mates Annemiek van Vlueten and Anna van der Breggen, as well as Garfoot and Katarzyna Niewiadoma.





And that meant when Blaak attacked there was little chance of a co-ordinated chase from behind, allowing the Dutch national champion to power to victory.

"I can't believe it," Blaak said in a post-race interview broadcast on the BBC. "Everything happened in the race. I crashed and was in a lot of pain and thought my race was over.

"I thought maybe we can see what I can do, but it was not really the plan that I should win the race, I just want to make the best possible (result) for the team. Then I got in a good break and after that I just swallowed my heart and stayed away.

"I was already super happy that I had the national champ jersey this year and now I have the rainbow - it's a dream."

Speaking to the BBC, Barnes said: "I went hard the last time up Salmon Hill because I knew there would be a strong group coming across. At the finish it was so hard with three Dutch riders at the end.

"It was quite frustrating with the Dutch there. I wanted to work and they were all settling for second place. I stood up to sprint but my legs had nothing left. I can't be too disappointed with that."

Britain's Dani King finished 20th and 2015 champion Lizzie Deignan, who had her appendix removed last month, was 40th.

"I can't be too disappointed, we were in every move and we can be really proud," Deignan said. "My team kept me going. If they weren't there I might have pulled out."