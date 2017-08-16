Robert Byrd announced as the referee for Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor

Even if you're not interested in the main event, the undercard is worth tuning into: Getty

Referee Robert Byrd has been put in charge of Floyd Mayweather’s eagerly antedated boxing match against Conor McGregor, which will take place on August 26 at the T-Mobile Arena.

Byrd is one of the Nevada State Athletic Commission’s most experienced referees and is generally well regarded by boxing fans.

He is known for keeping a reasonable distance away from the fight and for not meddling too much.

Byrd, who is based in Las Vegas, has taken charge of a number of high-profile fights, including Sergey Kovalev’s light heavyweight title fight against Andre Ward, and Canelo Alvarez’s fight against Miguel Cotto.

He was meant to take charge of Manny Pacquiao’s fight against Timothy Bradley, too, but withdrew because of an undisclosed medical condition.

Burt Clements, Dave Moretti and Guido Cavalleri have all been announced as judges.

