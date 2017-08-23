Silverstone MotoGP, Moto2 and Moto3 preview

Forty years on from the first ever UK mainland Grand Prix, Silverstone will this weekend host the event for the eighth consecutive year. And it was Siverstone that held that first mainland event in 1977 after the event was moved from the Isle of Man TT circuit.

The recently departed Angel Nieto along with Kork Ballington share the record for most Grand Prix wins at the circuit with six. In the intervening years the event moved to Donnington Park, a circuit much preferred by many race fans, though the riders favour of Silverstone, an ultra-fast former airfield.

The circuit is almost 6km in length with 28 corners. Since MotoGPs return to the Northamptonshire circuit only one rider, Jorge Lorenzo, has claimed victory on more than one occasion. Lorenzo’s most recent of three victories at the circuit came in 2013. The three years following this has seen three different race winners, with last years race being won by then factory Suzuki rider Maverick Vinales.

The Spaniard and team mate Valentino Rossi come to the UK on the back of some disappointing results recently where their Yamaha’s have struggled for rear grip. Recent results have seen Vinales drop from second to third in the championship standings behind Adrea Dovizioso who took a spectacular win at the last round in Austria after a fierce battle with championship leader Marc Marquez.

With the win in Austria Dovizioso became only the ninth rider in the MotoGP era to win three or more races in one season. Though finishing second Marquez extended his lead in the championship. Marquez will be aiming to make it six consecutive podium finishes on Sunday, something he has not achieved since 2104. And with just 35 points covering the top five places, 2017 continues to be the closest title race since the present points system was introduced in 1993.

Prior to 2017 the smallest points gap between first and fifth was 68 points in 2000, and 2006. Dani Pedrosa's third place finish in Austria means the diminutive Spaniard has now stood on the podium in seven of the last nine races, his previous seven podium finishes were spread over 22 races. Pedrosa is now only two points behind Rossi, who currently lies in fourth place. Sixth place in the championship is taken by Johann Zarco on the Tech 3 Yamaha.

