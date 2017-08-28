Sir Chris Hoy: middle-aged men over eight stone should stop wearing Lycra

Amateur cyclists do not need to wear Lycra says Sir Chris - Bryn Lennon

For years, middle-aged-men-in-Lycra (Mamils) have stoically defended their right to squeeze into tight-fitting cycling gear despite the sniggers of, well, practically everyone else.

But now even Sir Chris Hoy has waded into the debate, advising amateur cyclists to avoid skimpy, fluorescent sportswear unless they are whippet-thin because ‘it looks pretty awful.’

Writing in the style column of GQ magazine, the Olympic gold medalist said that many Britons found themselves over-thinking their cycling wardrobe, believing that to be taken seriously by other riders they should be ‘wearing a full Team Sky racing kit.’

“Of course, it makes most cyclists look as ridiculous as an overweight football fan wearing the shirt of his favourite club for a pub five-a-side game,” he added.

View photos Amateur cyclists do not need to dress like Chris Froome Credit: JAIME REINA More

“Lycra isn't the most elegant material you can wear and professional cycling gear generally looks awful on pretty much anyone heavier than eight stone and with more than five per cent body aerodynamic fat.

“A lot of people think they have to wear something black (because it is flattering) or something Day-Glo (to be safe and seen).

“That isn't the case. Decent cycling clothing today is designed with reflective strips or subtle detailing that is visible under streetlights or in car headlights. You'll find that you can be seen just as well as you would in a builder's fluorescent vest.”

Cycling is booming in Britainwith more than two million people across the country now riding their bikes at least once a week, an all-time high according to British Cycling, the sport's governing body in the UK.

And as the sport grows, so has the desire to ‘look the part.’ The Cycling clothing firm Rapha, which supplies the Team Sky pro road bike team, hays its sales have grown by more than 30 per cent per annum for 11 years in a row.

View photos Lycra is not flattering for most cyclists, says Sir Chris Hoy More

The worst faux-pas, according to Sir Chris, is white cycling shorts, which can leave little to the imagination if riders are caught in an unexpected rainstorm.

“They're terribly unflattering,” he said. “From the front, men look like a percentage sign and become see-through when wet. Enough said.

“And never wear an aerodynamic helmet. Unless you are taking part in a time trial at the Olympics of one of the grand tours, don’t do it.”

Instead, Sir Chris said the average amateur should stick to ‘understated’ and ‘smart’ fabrics and mix-and-match items, so it does not look as if you are advertising a brand.

Read More