General Election campaigning suspended after Manchester Arena explosion

Manchester explosion: latest updates

Campaigning ahead of the General Election has been suspended in the wake of a suspected terrorist attack in Manchester.

Theresa May said the incident at Manchester Arena was being treated by police as an "appalling terrorist attack" while Amber Rudd, the Home Secretary, described the incident as “barbaric”.

The Prime Minister will chair a meeting of the Government’s emergency Cobra committee on Tuesday morning at about 9am.

Mrs May said in a statement: "We are working to establish the full details of what is being treated by the police as an appalling terrorist attack.

"All our thoughts are with the victims and the families of those who have been affected."

Ms Rudd said the Manchester explosion was an attack on some of the "most vulnerable in our society".

She said the intention of the attack was to "sow fear" but stressed that it would not succeed.

In a statement, she said: "My thoughts and prayers go out to the families and the victims who have been affected, and I know the whole country will share that view.

"I'd like to pay tribute to the emergency services who have worked throughout the night professionally and effectively - they have done an excellent job.

"Later on this morning, I will be attending Cobra, chaired by the Prime Minister, to collect more information - to find out more - about this particular attack, and I can't comment any more on that at the moment.

Terrible incident in Manchester. My thoughts are with all those affected and our brilliant emergency services. — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) May 22, 2017

"The public should remain alert but not alarmed. If they have anything to report, they should approach the police.

"But I have two further things to add. The great city of Manchester has been affected by terrorism before. Its spirit was not bowed; its community continued.

"This time it has been a particular attack on the most vulnerable in our society - its intention was to sow fear - its intention is to divide. But it will not succeed."

The events in Manchester have prompted the UK’s political parties to suspend General Election campaigning.

Mrs May had been due to visit the south west of England but the trip will not go ahead.

Jeremy Corbyn, the Labour leader, said the explosion in Manchester was a "terrible incident" and that his thoughts were with those affected.

Our thoughts are with Manchester.

We will be postponing today's planned manifesto launch.

— The SNP (@theSNP) May 23, 2017

He said: “I am horrified by the horrendous events in Manchester last night. My thoughts are with families and friends of those who have died and been injured.

“Today the whole country will grieve for the people who have lost their lives.

“I have spoken with Andy Burnham, the mayor of Manchester, who has fully briefed me on the operational response in the city.

“I would like to pay tribute to the emergency services for their bravery and professionalism in dealing with last night’s appalling events.

“I have spoken with the Prime Minister and we have agreed that that all national campaigning in the general election will be suspended until further notice.”

Heartbreaking news from Manchester. My thoughts are with all those who have lost loved ones or been injured in this barbaric attack. — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) May 23, 2017

The SNP had been due to launch their election manifesto on Tuesday but that will not go ahead.

Nicola Sturgeon, the First Minister and SNP leader, said: “My thoughts are with the victims, their families and all those who have been affected by this barbaric attack in Manchester.

“The Scottish Government is working with Police Scotland and the UK Government to ensure that we have a full understanding of the developing situation. I will convene a meeting of the Scottish Government’s Resilience Committee this morning to receive an update and to consider any implications for Scotland.”

Tim Farron, the leader of the Liberal Democrats, cancelled a campaign visit to Gibraltar and said: “The country is united in grief after this devastating terror attack.

My deepest condolences to the victims and families in Manchester. As always our emergency services have shown great bravery and heroism. — Tim Farron (@timfarron) May 22, 2017

