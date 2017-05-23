Tim Farron condemns 'wicked' Manchester terror attack as he reveals friends of his own children attended Ariana Grande concert

Tim Farron has described the Manchester terror attack as “beyond wicked” as he revealed his own children had friends who attended the Ariana Grande gig which was targeted by a lone terrorist.

A suicide bomb killed 22 people and left at least 59 injured after it was detonated as people were leaving the American singer’s concert at Manchester Arena on Monday evening.

Mr Farron, the leader of the Liberal Democrats, said he talked to his children about what had happened over breakfast this morning.

He said the attack and the fact that his children’s friends had attended had a “massive impact” on them.

Speaking to Sky News he said: “The attack on Manchester last night, a terrorist outrage, is utterly heartbreaking.

“It has been made all the more clear to me this morning as I spoke to my kids, all of whom each had a friend or more at the gig last night in Manchester and we know that every terrorist attack on our country is an attack on every single one of us.

“But this is of a different order. This was a terrorist attack deliberately targeted at children having the time of their lives.

“It was cowardly, it was deliberate, it is beyond wicked and that is why it right that we should determine that justice must be done and we continue to stand up to those who wish to harm our society, to take away life and to take away our liberty and our freedom.”

Mr Farron was asked how he explained the attack to his children and what the impact of it had been on them.

He said: “The conversation I had with them which was over breakfast this morning, we knew very little about where those friends were, we know a little bit more now.

“Things are being revealed as we speak and I don’t think it is appropriate for me to go into any more details about those people’s whereabouts but clearly it has a massive impact upon them and that is something that is going to be the case around every breakfast table, in every home in this country as parents explain to their children how people could do something so despicable to other children.”

