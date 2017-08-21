What time is Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor? Full fight preview

For months, it seemed as though Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor was the fight that would never happen. But now, this year’s Fight of the Century is less than a week away.

Although Mayweather is the overwhelming favourite to win the contest at the T-Mobile Arena, McGregor’s braggadocio has seen him dominate the vast majority of the pre-fight headlines, and odds on the Irishman have shortened in recent weeks.

Can he actually do it? A McGregor victory would be one of the greatest sporting upsets in recent memory, but few pundits are willing to stick their neck and tip him for victory.

Here’s all you need to know about the fight on August 26.

What time is it?

The fight takes place on Saturday 26 August if you live in the United States. If you’re a Brit, you’re going to have to stay up into the early hours of Sunday morning if you want to join in the fun.

As with all late-night boxing matches, it’s impossible to provide an exact time for when things get underway. But the Showtime PPV telecast will begin at 2am BST (6pm UTC).

That means Mayweather and McGregor will more than likely be in the ring sometime between 4-5am BST. It could even be fractionally later. It certainly won’t be any earlier.

Where will the fight take place?

The fight will take place at the T-Mobile Arena , located on the Las Vegas Strip in Paradise, Nevada.

First opening its doors last year, the T-Mobile Arena can seat 20,000 people for boxing and MMA events, meaning it is fractionally larger than the neighbouring MGM Grand Garden Arena.

The T-Mobile Arena may be a relatively new venue but it has already staged a number of high-profile events. Boxing fans flocked there to watch contests including Canelo Álvarez vs. Amir Khan and Sergey Kovalev vs. Andre Ward; while UFC 202, 207, 209 and 2013 all took place at the Arena.

Next month, the venue will also stage Canelo Álvarez’ eagerly anticipated match-up with Gennady Golovkin.

Where can I watch it?

Sky Sports have won the rights to show the fight in the UK, and it will be available to watch on pay-per-view for £19.95 (or €24.95 if you live in the Republic of Ireland).

How do you order the fight? Either you can buy it online here, sort it out through your Sky box, or call 03442 410 888. If you're calling from the Republic of Ireland, it's: 0818 220 225.

