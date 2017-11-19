Trump says he 'should have left American basketball players arrested in China in jail'

President Donald Trump has suggested that he should have left three American basketball players imprisoned in China because he did not like the comments made by one of their parents.

"Now that the three basketball players are out of China and saved from years in jail, LaVar Ball, the father of LiAngelo, is unaccepting of what I did for his son and that shoplifting is no big deal," Mr Trump tweeted. "I should have left them in jail!"

LiAngelo Ball, Cody Riley and Jalen Hill were arrested in China earlier this month for shoplifting sunglasses before the University of Southern California (UCLA) season opener in Shanghai. They were released last week after the situation was "resolved to the satisfaction of the Chinese authorities," according to Larry Scott, commissioner of the Pacific-12 athletic conference.

Mr Trump claimed he personally asked Chinese President Xi Jinping for his help in the case. On Wednesday, the day after the players were released, he tweeted: "Do you think the three UCLA Basketball Players will say thank you President Trump? They were headed for 10 years in jail!"

But Mr Ball's father, LaVar, told ESPN that Mr Trump had little to do with the players' release.

“What was he over there for?" he asked of the President's trip to China. "Don’t tell me nothing. Everybody wants to make it seem like he helped me out.”

While the elder Mr Ball said he was happy with the way things were handled, he added: "A lot of people like to say a lot of things that they thought happened over there. Like I told him, ‘They try to make a big deal out of nothing sometimes'."

That same day, White House Director of Social Media Dan Scavino fired back at the elder Mr Ball of his personal Twitter account.

"Wannabe @Lakers coach, BIG MOUTH @Lavarbigballer knows if it weren’t for President @realDonaldTrump, his son would be in China for a long, long, long time!" Mr Scavino wrote. The President issued his tweet the next day.

All three players thanked Mr Trump and apologised for their actions in a press conference after their release.

"To President Trump and the United States government, thank you for taking the time to intervene on our behalf," Mr Riley said in his statement on Wednesday. "We really appreciate you helping us out."

The players have been suspended from their team indefinitely.

More follows...